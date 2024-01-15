‘If I’m Arsenal, I’m going all out and buying him’ – Arteta urged to end striker problems with massive splash

Premier League legend Rio Ferdinand has urged Arsenal to go ‘all out’ in the January transfer window and sign a new striker from a Premier League rival.

The Gunners are desperate to bring in a new No.9 in the winter window as fears grow that continually missing chances could end up completely derailing their title hopes.

However, top target Ivan Toney is being priced out of a switch to north London, while he also looks to be on the brink of penning a new deal at Brentford.

Getafe forward Borja Mayoral and Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez have also been mooted as cheaper options, while we recently told you how Bournemouth are standing firm over their leading marksman Dominic Solanke.

But Ferdinand believes Mikel Arteta should only have eyes for pacy Newcastle frontman Alexander Isak.

There have been reports that Eddie Howe’s men could be forced into selling one of their star players after the club confirmed losses of £150m in their latest financial reports.

And Isak has impressed this season, with the Sweden international registering 10 Premier League goals across 16 appearances.

“Alexander Isak was running in behind constantly [against Manchester City], if I’m Arsenal, I’m going all out and buying him,” Ferdinand said on his FIVE podcast.

The former Manchester United and England star was then challenged over how much Isak could cost, but responded: “Why? They can’t spend… they’re struggling with [profit and sustainability rules].

“I think there’s another jump up before [he goes to a club like Real Madrid]. I saw somewhere they have to sell before they can buy again.”

Howe coy on Isak Arsenal rumours

Howe was even asked about rumours of Arsenal being keen on the 24-year-old, as his side were beaten 3-2 at home by champions Manchester City.

And the Toon boss said: “He can go on to achieve incredible things in his career.

“He’s still getting back to 100 per cent fit, he is not totally there yet after his injury troubles this season.

“But the last two performances and the goals he has scored offers a glimpse into his capabilities.”

Isak has scored 101 goals in 254 career appearances and has also netted 10 times in 42 caps for Sweden.

But the fact that he is proven at Premier League level makes him a better option than both Mayoral and Gimenez, although there can be little argument that Toney is the play who fits the Gunners the most.

Arteta’s men are back in action on Saturday when they host Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

