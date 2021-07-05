Arteta turns back to target from Barcelona to become Arsenal building block

Arsenal have revived their interest in Barcelona backup goalkeeper Neto, according to reports.

Finding further competition for Bernd Leno has become one of many priorities for Arsenal this summer. The German goalkeeper has sometimes struggled for consistency, but will likely stay at the club. To get the best out of him, though, perhaps they need a more reliable deputy to keep him on his toes.

Last summer, they sold Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa and signed Alex Runarsson as a replacement. The Iceland international failed to make the most of his chances, though, which prompted the club to bring Mat Ryan in on loan from Brighton in January.

They were interested in making that move permanent, but Ryan now seems to be on the verge of a move to Real Sociedad instead. Thus, Arsenal will once again have to explore their options.

One man they were considering before getting Ryan was Barcelona’s Neto. He has served as the understudy to Marc-Andre Ter Stegen since moving to the Camp Nou in 2019. The one-time Brazil international has only made 17 appearances over the past two seasons and could consider his future again.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal are now willing to make another move for the 31-year-old.

Ronald Koeman blocked his departure from Barcelona in January because he was still “important”. However, Neto may agitate for a move again and this time Arsenal could be more hopeful of success.

The ex-Juventus shot-stopper can see a future for himself at the Emirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta, meanwhile, thinks he would be an ideal fit, given his desire to build from the back.

With two years left on his contract, now may be the time for Neto to seal his move. Arsenal must work out how to approach the situation in terms of the size of their offer.

Neto is not the only name on their wish-list to strengthen in goal, but Mundo Deportivo believe he could be the main one.

English options remain for Arsenal

Alternatively, Arsenal could look for someone who already has Premier League experience.

They have been linked with Aaron Ramsdale for a few weeks after Sheffield United were relegated to the Championship.

But another suggestion would be another relegated English keeper, West Brom’s Sam Johnstone.

Either are capable of making the step back up to the Premier League. However, they may be more costly because they are homegrown and younger.

Therefore, Neto could rise up their shortlist as they look to fill the void behind Leno.

