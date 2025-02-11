Alexander Isak told he can do better than Arsenal

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has explained why he believes that Newcastle striker Alexander Isak is ‘bigger and better’ than Arsenal, as the Gunners continue to be heavily linked with the Sweden international.

The Gunners were being tipped to sign Isak prior to him moving to St James’ Park in 2022 for a reported fee of around £63million, and those links have continued as the attacker has flourished on Tyneside.

Indeed, Isak has notched 19 times in 28 games in all competitions this season as he’s taken his game to another level, sitting behind just Mo Salah and Erling Haaland in the Premier League ranks with 17.

Arsenal are well known to have been on the hunt for a new No.9 during the winter transfer window after Gabriel Jesus suffered an ACL injury that will keep him out until later in the year. However, they were completely priced out of a deal for Isak, who Newcastle value at more than £100m.

There was also interest in Aston Villa frontman Ollie Watkins, who has previously admitted it would be ‘a dream’ to join the club he supported as a boy, but nothing came of it. RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko is another strong option for the Gunners and would come in significantly cheaper.

And Scholes believes Arsenal are right to look at other options, as Isak needs to aim higher than a switch to The Emirates.

“Everyone loves him but I don’t see a possibility of him going to Arsenal,” Scholes said on The Overlap. “He needs to go bigger and better.

“We’re talking about Real Madrid here, Liverpool need a centre-forward. I think Arsenal would be an option but I think they would be down the list of options.

“I don’t mean that in a bad way but he’s at Newcastle, a really good team, a brilliant team, but they’re not going to win league titles, that’s the next stage of his career.”

Arsenal move too risky for Isak

Scholes feels that Isak moving to north London would almost be a sideways move in terms of winning the league, adding: “I think it would be a risk to go to Arsenal and do the same thing.

“Liverpool have got a much better chance, Man City and Real Madrid the same.

“I think his sights should be higher than Arsenal. He is a player Man United would be looking at but in the position we’re in now… it’s not going to happen.”

Former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher then pressed Scholes on whether he believes Isak is actually “better than Arsenal”.

The former England midfielder was pretty adamant in his response, adding: “Yeah. I agree he takes Arsenal to another level, he would be brilliant and he could possibly get you over the line. But I just think there’s bigger and better in him.”

Real Madrid have held talks with the representatives of Arsenal defender William Saliba, although the Gunners will ensure they receive a record-breaking fee, according to a report.

Alongside Gabriel Magalhaes, Saliba has formed one of the strongest centre-back pairings in recent Premier League history as the Gunners twice pushed Manchester City close for the title.

However, Real Madrid – known to be on the hunt for a top tier centre-half who can make an instant impact next season – could torpedo Arsenal’s project.

According to the latest from Sky Sports Switzerland, Real Madrid have installed Saliba as a ‘priority option.’ And worryingly for Arsenal, the report claimed talks with Saliba’s camp have already taken place regarding a summer switch.

Meanwhile, why Arsenal rejected the chance to sign Marcus Rashford in January has emerged, with The Gunners preferring to sign no one rather than take a ‘gamble’ on the Manchester United misfit.

