Mikel Arteta divulges his main focus after Arsenal’s shock Europa League exit

Mikel Arteta has revealed his hurt after Arsenal crashed out of the Europa League at the hands of Olympiacos and his focus now is to lift his players.

Youssef El Arabi’s goal in the dying minutes of extra time ensured it was the Greek outfit who advanced to the last 16 on away goals following a 2-2 aggregate draw.

The Gunners struggled to get going and fell to a 2-1 defeat on the night, though Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang thought he had done enough to send Arsenal through when he equalised with an overhead kick in the second period of extra time, after Pape Abou Cisse’s header took the tie into an additional 30 minutes.

Aubameyang then squandered a glorious opportunity to spare Arsenal’s blushes after El Arabi’s decisive goal.

“It hurts, big time,” Arteta said. “We had a lot of hope in this competition. It was a great way for us to be able to go to Europe and it is a very beautiful competition to try to win.

“I think we did a lot of positive things in the game. I think we created enough chances to win the game, but if you concede two set-pieces again in a tie like this, then you put yourself in big trouble.”

Asked about his side’s finishing, he said: “That’s what I’m saying. We’ve got enough goal threat in this team, we have to put these chances to bed.

“At the end of the day, in Europe it’s (about) both boxes – in opponent’s box we missed chances that should have been goals. In our box the few things they had they put them in and the set pieces we were vulnerable at the end.

Arteta also agreed his side took time to get going.

“The first 10-15 minutes it was like this. As the game went on we were getting better and better and better, they were playing deeper and deeper we generated more than enough chances to win the game and we shouldn’t be talking about what happened now,” added Arteta.

Asked about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s state of mind after the game, he said: “I’ve seen all the boys, I know how much they wanted this competition. I’ve seen today the way they fight, the way we try to play.

“It’s a difficult one to digest as a team and club but this is football. Sometimes it’s very cruel when the emotions are right here and in one minute the emotions are right here.

“You have to be able to handle that if you want to be in this industry. Now it’s up to us and up to me to lift the players back in and move forward.”

Gunners goalkeeper Bernd Leno conceded a cheap corner from which the visitors passed the ball around before El Arabi turned Giorgos Masouras’ cross beyond the German.

On whether Leno could have done more, Arteta said: “Yes, obviously he could have kicked it out, but then there is another situation to defend.

“It’s not only the first phase but it’s the second phase of that corner that we concede and the player steps in and just taps in the ball in the six-yard box, which is unacceptable.

“It is something we have to improve on.”

Olympiacos boss Pedro Martins believed his side got everything they deserved.

“I think against Arsenal we had two very difficult games against a bigger opponent,” he said.

“But from the start of our European journey in the Champions League up until now we deserved to go through – perhaps we deserved more from our game against Spurs (in the Champions League group stage) and maybe we got what we deserved today.”

