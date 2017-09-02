Arturo Vidal lifts lid on collapsed Man City move for Alexis

Arturo Vidal has claimed his Chile teammate Alexis Sanchez never agreed a deal to join Manchester City from Arsenal.

Chile slumped to a shock 3-0 loss at home to Paraguay on Thursday, leaving them fourth in their World Cup qualifying group.

Reports in England seemed to suggest Sanchez had signed a contract with City on transfer deadline day on Thursday.

Arsenal were set to sign Monaco star Thomas Lemar as his replacement, only for both deals to fall through.

However, Bayern Munich man Vidal confirmed that there was no deal in place.

“To whom? No, no, to nobody,” Vidal told reporters after the match. “Not to me. I don’t think so.

“I think it was all made up because he was very focused on today’s game.”

Vidal also dismissed the idea that Sanchez was distracted by his future after the shock 3-0 loss.

“No, no. I don’t know. I don’t know,” Vidal said. “I think I have to see the game first before I can speak about that.

“I think today’s result was undeserved. We were always in control, but in the end they got the three points.”