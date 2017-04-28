Reading at full strength for Wigan clash

There are no fresh injury worries for Reading as Jaap Stam’s men bid to cement their play-off spot against relegation-threatened Wigan.

The Royals need one more point to clinch their top six spot and Stam will demand an improvement and could make changes following the 3-2 loss to Nottingham Forest.

Paul McShane and Joey van den Berg have returned to training but are still unavailable for selection.

Callum Harriott has had a second hamstring operation, while Sandro Wieser, Stephen Quinn and Deniss Rakels also remain out.

However, struggling Wigan may risk strikers Nick Powell and Omar Bogle as they try to stave off relegation to League One.

Bogle (thigh) last featured for Wigan on April 1 while Powell (hamstring) has been restricted to just four appearances off the bench since January, though he has scored five times in that limited action.

The Latics are desperate given they are six points from safety with just two games to play and interim boss Graham Barrow has conceded the situation may see him gambling with his forwards.

Jake Buxton (toe) is also a doubt and Will Grigg (knee), Alex Gilbey (knee), Andy Kellett (knee), Reece James (ankle), Donervon Daniels (knee) and Jakob Haugaard (shoulder) all remain sidelined for the game on Saturday.