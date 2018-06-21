Asensio picks next club as Real Madrid prepare to sacrifice star

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to cash in on playmaker Marco Asensio this summer, amid claims the Spain star has already chosen his next destination.

The 22-year-old, who is currently on Spain duty at the World Cup, is being tipped to quit Real this summer as new boss Julen Lopetegui eyes some marquee signings.

PSG’s Neymar tops Real’s list and Asensio fears he will stand no chance of regular action if the Brazilian arrives in Madrid.

To that end, El Gol Digital claims the midfielder, who has already seen bids of £131m rejected by Real for his services, is ready to consider a switch to the Premier League as Manchester United and Chelsea both continue to target the player.

The report states that, despite United’s more concerted interest, it is Chelsea who hold the upper hand as Asensio would prefer a move to London over Manchester.

That news is said to have sparked renewed interest from the west London outfit, despite current doubts over their manager situation – although former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri would appear to be closer to being unveiled at Stamford Bridge.

Like our dedicated Chelsea Facebook page for the latest news and features to your timeline