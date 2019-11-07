Ashley Barnes makes Burnley vow as striker signs new deal

Burnley striker Ashley Barnes is hoping he can see out his career at Turf Moor after signing a new contract.

The 30-year-old frontman, who is the club’s record Premier League goalscorer with 36, has committed his future to the Clarets until June 2022 with the option of a further 12 months.

However Barnes, who joined the club from Brighton in January 2014 and has made 189 appearances since, is hoping his stay will be extended further.

He said: “I’d like to see out my playing days here. At this moment in time, I don’t see anything else for me and I just want to continue playing at the highest level possible, and hopefully that is with Burnley.

“I just want to carry on playing and I want another contract after this. When you’re in your 30s, people say you’re almost done, but for me I want to play as long as possible.

“I’ve still got a lot to learn and a lot to achieve, and I want to stay in the Premier League until I retire.”

The Bath-born frontman, who began his professional career at Plymouth, has a record 146 Premier League appearances for Burnley to his name, one more than defender Ben Mee, and has played his part in two successful promotion drives under manager Sean Dyche.

He scored 12 top-flight goals last season – his best return yet – and is on four for the current campaign heading into Saturday’s home clash with West Ham.

Dyche thrilled to tie down star striker

Dyche was delighted to have tied up a player who has become increasingly central to his plans.

He told the club’s official website: “He has a good attachment to the club and the fans, and he’s earned that. Overall he has been a fantastic signing who continues to produce and be a valid and important part of what we do.

“Over his time here, he’s proved what a good player he can be. His record in terms of goals and appearances speaks for itself and he continues to score goals and is a really competitive spirit for us.

“But also off the pitch he is a good character who enjoys being a part of the group and continues to learn and improve on the pitch.”

Barnes has worked his way up from non-league football to England’s top tier, and Dyche saluted his determination to make it.

He said: “It’s really the beauty of football how there are still stories like Ash, who have had a humble beginning and worked really, really hard to get where they are.

“He has certainly done that, through the ins, outs and ups and downs and challenges he’s faced, including injuries.

“He’s found a way of being a very effective player and got his rewards for that, so we are very pleased for him.”

Another Clarets star, Dwight McNeil, meanwhile, has offered a mature response to talk he is wanted by Man Utd and Juventus.