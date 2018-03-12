Ashley Young in cheeky social media post over Mo Salah claims

Ashley Young has responded to the praise he has received for keeping a lid on Mohamed Salah by posting a joke about claims he still has the Liverpool man in his pocket.

The Egyptian has been in sensational form this season, netting 32 times in all competitions since arriving in a bargain £36.9million deal from Roma.

Our player ratings from Old Trafford said the former Chelsea man had his quietest game in a Liverpool shirt yet – and much of that has been put down to a brilliant display from United’s makeshift full-back Young, who largely nullified the African forward.

Jose Mourinho singled out Young as a key component in their 2-1 success, with supporters going overboard in claiming the 32-year-old had ‘pocketed’ Salah at the Theatre of Dreams.

And in a social media post, Young has responded to those jibes with a comical response about the Egyptian.

“Stop asking me! He’s not in my pocket, I swear he’s not,” Young posted alongside a picture of himself training on his Instagram page.

Speaking to MUTV after the win on Saturday, Mourinho said: “Everybody did a good job but you are right Ashley against Salah, we prepared the game very well, Ashley has great experience.

“I think Liverpool in the second half were also playing a lot through the centre, allowed us to close more people in the inside, more people were close to each other, but Ashley was brilliant, yes.”

Young and United will now turn their thoughts to Tuesday evening’s Champions League showdown with Sevilla as they bid to book a place in the quarter-finals.

