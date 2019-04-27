Ashley Young delivers impassioned defence of Man Utd teammates

Manchester United defender Ashley Young has insisted that his side are determined to finish in the top four at the end of the season.

After a renaissance following the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as interim boss, United have now lost seven of their last nine games in all competitions since the Norwegian permanently took over at Old Trafford.

There’s a growing feeling of concern among our Manchester United readers.

That run has seen them exit the Champions League at the hands of Barcelona and be beaten in the FA Cup quarter-finals by Wolves, while the Red Devils have not scored in either of their last two games.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, however, Young declared that his United teammates – who are aware of their shortcomings in recent months – are determined to finish the season on a high.

“We speak home truths, you’ve got to when things aren’t going well,” Young said. “You can only imagine what’s been said in that dressing room but that stays with us.

“I know what the strength is, the characters in the dressing room, the spirit in the team we’ve got here. I know everybody wants to win those games and finish the season in the top four.

“There’s going to be a lot of people turn round and say they know the club but when you’re in it day in, day out, they’re the ones that really do. Everybody is entitled to their opinion. But there’s so many leaders in this team. I’ve got the armband, I’m just one of the leaders.

“There’s a lot been said about Manchester United and a lot of people like it when things are not going so well. Us as players we’re disappointed with how things have gone.”

United’s next game is a crunch clash with Chelsea at Old Trafford in the race for the top four.