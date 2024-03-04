Euro Paper Talk: Ashworth heading up gargantuan €140m double deal to transform Man Utd; Liverpool to pay €70m clause for classy Argentina star

Manchester United are to go all out for a sensational double €140m signing of two gems of the Italian game, Chelsea are plotting a brilliant double capture of their own with a top goalkeeper in their sights, while Liverpool are to pay €70m to sign an Argentina midfielder.

ASHWORTH AIMING TO SIGN €140M DUO FOR MAN UTD

Manchester United’s incoming new sporting director Dan Ashworth has set out ambitious plans to sign two players who he feels will transform the Red Devils’ fortunes.

United have struggled to find their top levels this season, finding themselves badly exposed and falling below expectations whenever they face the elite teams, a fact once again exposed by Manchester City on Sunday and witnessed earlier in the season in the Champions League.

While a change of manager is expected at Manchester United, with TEAMtalk sources confirming Erik ten Hag is expected to make way,

There is also plenty going on behind the scenes too as new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe putting in place an elite backroom team to ensure United have the best possible chance to re-establish themselves back among the English and European elite.

They have already swooped to bring in Omar Berrada as chief executive from Manchester City, while INEOS director Jean-Claude Blanc the next one expected to take up a senior role.

In addition, United are also soon hoping to settle on a compensation package for Ashworth with Newcastle, with the 52-year-old 52-year-old set to be appointed their first ever sporting director.

While Ashworth has officially been on gardening leave at Newcastle since news of the Red Devils’ approach was leaked, it is strongly reported he has held several meetings with Ratcliffe as he sets out his vision for next season.

And with both defence and midfield identified as an area of weakness, reports in Italy claim Ashworth has identified two huge names to help transform United’s fortunes.

Nicolo Barella and Gleison Bremer wanted by Man Utd

And according to InterLive, Ashworth wants to kick-off a strong new era at Old Trafford by sealing an explosive double raid on Italy for Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella and Juventus defender Gleison Bremer.

Per the report, Ashworth has set out €140m (£120m) to land the pair in a double deal, with their report claiming Ashworth has already set the wheels in motion to ‘plunder’ Serie A for their best talents in what is described as a ‘sensational transfer operation’.

It’s claimed a move for Gleison – regarded as one of the best and fiercest Serie A defenders – is already well underway with a bid worth €60m (£51.4m) in the works for the Brazilian and in the belief that Juventus will be forced to sell this summer.

Barella, meanwhile, would fetch a mammoth €80m (£68.6m) if United were to prise him away from the San Siro.

Ashworth is apparently convinced that Italy international and Euro 2020 winner Barella can be the man to transform the Red Devils midfield which has been an area of perceived weakness this season.

Described as a signing ‘at the explicit request’ of Ashworth, the 27-year-old was also on Ashworth’s list of targets last summer for Newcastle, before they eventually settled on Sandro Tonali instead.

But his admiration for the 51-cap star will follow Ashworth to Old Trafford and the club will reportedly launch their move to prise him from Inter in the coming weeks.

His deal expires in 2026 and this summer is seen as the peak time for Inter to maximise his sale potential.

MAN CITY LEAD LIVERPOOL FOR JAMAL MUSIALA

Man City are favourites ahead of Liverpool and Chelsea to sign Jamal Musiala on a deal worth £80m and for wages of around £200,000 a week. The 21-year-old has rejected a new deal with Bayern Munich worth £150,000 a week. (various)

Fiorentina expect to have Sofyan Amrabat back at the club this summer with Manchester United now convinced that they will not take up his permanent €20m signing. (Football Italia)

Manchester United are scouting Royal Antwerp’s 21-year-old midfielder Mandela Keita as a possible replacement for Amrabat and in the belief they can sign the Belgium international for a bargain fee. (Het Nieuwsblad)

Adrien Rabiot will prioritise on signing a new deal at Juventus before exploring a possible Premier League move amid claims Tottenham are i the mix for his signature. (Corriere dello Sport)

Arsenal are ready to make Viktor Gyokeres a priority signing over the summer, having regularly sent scouts to watch the red-hot Sporting Lisbon striker. (A Bola)

Arsenal and Manchester City are set to battle it out to sign Fiorentina defender Michael Kayode this summer, with the right-back valued in the €35m (£30m) mark. (Fiorentina.it)

Barcelona have transfer-listed Raphinha, with Arsenal most likely to pounce, while the Gunners are also being linked with a double swoop with his Nou Camp teammate Ferran Torres also in Edu’s sights. (various)

ARSENAL RIVAL TOTTENHAM FOR BESIKTAS ATTACKER

Arsenal and Man City are ready to rival Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund for star Besiktas youngster Semih Kilicsoy, having sent scouts to watch the 18-year-old over the weekend. (Sabah)

West Ham defender Konstantinos Mavropanos is a surprise target for Napoli this summer who want to sign the Greek defender as a long-term replacement for Kim-min Jae. (Corriere dello Sport)

Chelsea have no intention of selling Levi Colwill this summer amid claims PSG have joined Liverpool in the hunt for the versatile England defender’s services. (various)

Liverpool are optimistic they can tie Andy Robertson down to a new deal at Anfield amid claims he will become a target for Bayern Munich this summer as a possible replacement for Alphonso Davies. (various)

Real Madrid remain keen to land Davies having agreed personal terms with the Canadian, but could easily wait until summer 2025 to sign him as a free agent from Bayern Munich. (Fabrizio Romano)

Barcelona are ready to make a shock move to re-appoint Luis Enrique as their next manager in succession to Xavi and will try and explore his possible return to the club from PSG. Roberto De Zerbi, Hansi Flick and Julian Nagelsmann are Deco’s other options. (Cadena Ser)

Manchester United and Chelsea are ready to lock horns over long-term target Joules Kounde amid claims Barcelona will look to sell the versatile France defender over the summer window. (Sport)

LIVERPOOL TO MEET €70M CLAUSE TO SIGN PORTO MIDFIELDER

Liverpool are ready to pay the €70m (£60m) release clause to sign Porto midfielder Alan Varela this summer, with the Argentine viewed as the ideal long-term replacement for Fabinho. (O Jogo)

Chelsea have been boosted by claims that Rafael Leao will be allowed to leave AC Milan this summer, though with a €175m (£150m) exit clause, either the Blues or his other suitors PSG will need to spend big. (various)

The Blues are also ready to go big to sign Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili with Los Che vulnerable to his sale and with Mauricio Pochettino desperate to bring the 23 y/o to the club as their new No 1. (Matteo Moretto)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s father says the 23-year-old Napoli winger will stay at the Diego Maradona Stadium this summer despite being linked with Real Madrid and Barcelona in recent weeks. (Mundo Deportivo)

The form of former Real Madrid man Isco has convinced Real Betis to let Nabil Fekir leave this summer, with a move to either Turkey or the Saudi Pro League expected. (L’Equipe)

Celta Vigo have agreed a €10m deal to sign loan defender Unai Nunez on a five-year deal from Atletico Madrid this summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund are chasing AC Milan’s Italy Under-17 forward Francesco Camarda, who is likely to turn down a professional deal at the Serie A giants when he turns 16 next week. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Chelsea full-back Marc Cucurella is likely to quit Stamford Bridge this summer and secure a move back to LaLiga with Real Betis, Real Sociedad, Atletico Madrid, Girona, Valencia and Getafe all reportedly interested. (Fabrizio Romano)