Asking price revealed for £142m former Liverpool star amid Man Utd links

An ESPN journalist has described the chances of Philippe Coutinho leaving Barcelona this summer as ‘unlikely’ amid links with Manchester United.

Coutinho is only a year into his contract at the Camp Nou following his £142million move from Liverpool last January, but there are already rumours he could be heading back to England with United.

After seemingly struggling for minutes under Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde this term, the 26-year-old’s two starts this week since news broke of United’s apparent interest, means he has played more minutes for the Catalans this terms than all but eight players.

Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo has recently claimed that United have contacted Coutinho’s agent to find out his transfer situation.

It has even been suggested that the Catalan giants would be willing to part with the former Inter Milan man in order to secure a stunning return for Neymar.

However, ESPN journalist David Aymoral believes a deal is “unlikely” this month, while Barcelona would demand north of €100million (£88million) for the Brazil international.

Aymoral told ESPN: “A deal looks rather unlikely in January, since the Blaugrana would want more than €100million to even consider the departure of the crown jewel of their transfer campaign last winter.”

Meanwhile, South American football expert Tim Vickery claims Barcelona have abandoned their plans to play Philippe Coutinho in midfield following his move from Liverpool.

“A year ago it looked like a disaster for Liverpool and great news for Barcelona,” Vickery told talkSport’s Trans Euro Express.

“It hasn’t worked out that way at all. Philippe Coutinho now as a player and maybe as a person is kind of at a crossroads.

“I didn’t really understand the idea behind Barcelona buying him as an Iniesta replacement, because I don’t see him as a genuine midfielder.

“Now Barcelona seem to have abandoned the idea of playing him in midfield.

“He looks sad. You’ve got to remember that Liverpool bought him (from the) bargain basement for a reason – he really hadn’t done in European football before he went to Liverpool, and he hadn’t really done it for Brazil.”

