Assessing the true value of West Ham’s star man Payet

With Real Madrid and Inter Milan thought to be keen on Dimitri Payet, we assess how much the player might move for in the current market.

In light of recent rumours of a potential big move to, West Ham’s co-chairman David Gold has told BBC Radio 5 that the Frenchman was worth £100million in today’s market – ‘even at his age’.

Payet had a fantastic debut season in the Premier League with West Ham and was also in UEFA’s and Oulala ‘s Euro 2016 team of the tournament. However, despite this, a 29-year-old with a supposed price tag of £100million seems extortionate to say the least. Especially when considering that most players reach their peak value around their mid-20s.

Our team of statisticians have taken a look at Payet’s Premier League and Euro 2016 performances to see how he ranks up against the crème de la crème of Europe. Payet’s league performances with West Ham last season sees him rank in the top 10 in three out of seven key stats for an attacking midfield player. The Euros saw the French international inside the top 10 in five out of the seven key areas examined.

For a midfielder that West Ham’s co-chairman values at an outlandish £100 million, one might expect Payet to score a Ronaldo-esque 50+ goals a season. However, Payet failed to break into double figures with West Ham last season scoring nine league goals, ranking 22nd overall. This is not to undermine Payet’s fantastic debut season in the Premier League but more to put into question the claims made by the West Ham co-chairman.