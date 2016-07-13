Assessing the true value of West Ham’s star man Payet
With Real Madrid and Inter Milan thought to be keen on Dimitri Payet, we assess how much the player might move for in the current market.
In light of recent rumours of a potential big move to, West Ham’s co-chairman David Gold has told BBC Radio 5 that the Frenchman was worth £100million in today’s market – ‘even at his age’.
Payet had a fantastic debut season in the Premier League with West Ham and was also in UEFA’s and Oulala‘s Euro 2016 team of the tournament. However, despite this, a 29-year-old with a supposed price tag of £100million seems extortionate to say the least. Especially when considering that most players reach their peak value around their mid-20s.
Our team of statisticians have taken a look at Payet’s Premier League and Euro 2016 performances to see how he ranks up against the crème de la crème of Europe.
Payet’s league performances with West Ham last season sees him rank in the top 10 in three out of seven key stats for an attacking midfield player. The Euros saw the French international inside the top 10 in five out of the seven key areas examined.
For a midfielder that West Ham’s co-chairman values at an outlandish £100 million, one might expect Payet to score a Ronaldo-esque 50+ goals a season. However, Payet failed to break into double figures with West Ham last season scoring nine league goals, ranking 22nd overall. This is not to undermine Payet’s fantastic debut season in the Premier League but more to put into question the claims made by the West Ham co-chairman.
The Euros saw Payet score three goals putting him in joint second place with several other players including fellow Frenchman Olivier Giroud.
Payet is ranked 24th in the league with 69 shots taken and sixth in the Euros with 20.
His stats for key passes demonstrate a consistency with his performances in the league as well as in the Euros. The Hammers ace made 104 key passes last season and was only pipped to the post by Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil with 112. However, the Euros saw Payet go one better ranking first with a total of 22 key passes. In terms of assists Payet ranked third in the league (12) and second at the Euros (2).
Payet made an impressive 67 successful take-ons for West Ham which placed him in 14th position. The Euros saw him rank in 4th place (18) for the same area.
Payet’s lowest position came in the league where a total of 1,003 successful passes sees him rank in at number 74. His Euro rank for the same stat sees Payet in 24th place (235).
One can understand Gold’s reluctance to sell one of his – and the Premier League’s – best players, but could they really afford to reject an offer of around £50million for a player who turns 30 next year – a value we feel is befitting of his talent and his age. We somehow doubt they could, but £100million – not a chance….