Assessing Xabi Alonso’s 12 signings as Bayer Leverkusen boss: Arsenal gem; Man City, West Ham targets

Xabi Alonso has done a tremendous job with Bayer Leverkusen and we’ve assessed the 12 players that he has signed while in charge of the German club.

The Bundesliga has been dominated by Bayern Munich for more than a decade, but Alonso’s side look capable of causing an upset this season.

Bayer Leverkusen currently boast an eight-point lead at the top of the table and based on their points per game record, they are projected to end the campaign with 90 points.

Liverpool are among the clubs sniffing around Alonso as they are now seeking out Jurgen Klopp’s replacement. Given the Spaniard’s excellent record of late, it’s no wonder he’s their primary target.

We’ve taken a closer look at Alonso have assessed the 12 signings that he has made as Bayer Leverkusen boss.

Noah Mbamba

Despite the reported interest from Rangers and Manchester City, Bayer Leverkusen won the race to sign Mbamba in January last year.

The teenage midfielder joined the German club on a five-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee from Club Brugge. Considered as one for the future, Mbamba has only featured sparingly since his arrival.

In total, the 19-year-old has made seven senior appearances under Alonso, with the majority of those games being cameo appearances. There’s still more to come from him yet.

Patrick Pentz

The 27-year-old goalkeeper was also snatched up in January last year. He immediately became a squad player before being loaned out to Danish side Brondby for the 2023-24 campaign.

Pentz has made 16 appearances for the Danish outfit this season and he’s kept eight clean sheets in that time. It remains to be seen if he has a long-term future in Germany.

Gustavo Puerta

Puerta joined Leverkusen’s ranks from Bogota who compete in the Colombian second division. Upon his arrival in Germany, he was immediately loaned out to FC Nurnberg for the second half of last season.

He’s since returned to Leverkusen and has made a handful of appearances in the Bundesliga this time around. Still only 20 years old, the Colombian midfielder is regarded as a prospect for the future.

Alex Grimaldo

Arguably, the best signing that Alonso has made so far. The Spanish full-back joined in the summer on a free transfer from Benfica and he’s not looked back since.

He’s quickly established himself as a key component within Alonso’s 3-4-2-1 system by playing as a left-wing back. In the Bundesliga alone, he’s managed eight goals and nine assists which is some return.

“The club and Xabi himself showed great interest me for a long time and they took time out for a lot of talks with me,” Grimaldo revealed told the club website upon his arrival.

Arthur

The Brazilian full-back penned a five-year deal with the German club upon his arrival in the summer. With Jeremie Frimpong firmly ahead of him in the pecking order, Arthur has only featured sparingly so far.

In total, the 20-year-old has made three appearances for the club and has missed a chunk of the campaign because of a muscle injury.

Jonas Hofmann

The versatile midfielder arrived from Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer and he’s had quite the impact at his new club.

Often used as an attacking midfielder under Alonso, Hofmann has produced an impressive 11 goal contributions in just 1569 minutes of football.

Upon signing for the club, the 31-year-old revealed that Alonso and managing director Simon Rolfes played a key role in getting the deal over the line.

“The talks with Simon Rolfes and Xabi Alonso impressed me,” Hofmann told the club website. “When you talk to him about football now and he explains how he wants to play the game, what approach he has and where he sees you as a player then it is something special and very instructive.

“He gave me the feeling I can help the team with my qualities. After the talks, I realised it was the right step for me.”

Granit Xhaka

The Swiss midfielder enjoyed a tremendous final season with Arsenal and he’s been just as consistent since making the switch to the Bundesliga.

Xhaka has started in all 22 Bundesliga matches this season and he’s quickly established himself as one of the leading figures in the Leverkusen dressing room.

Playing at the base of midfield alongside Exequiel Palacios, the 31-year-old has garnered plenty of hype since making the £21m switch.

Victor Boniface

Despite missing a chunk of the campaign through injury, Boniface has had a significant impact since his arrival from Union SG. In fact, with a goal every 107 minutes for his new club, he’s been among the most prolific players in Europe this season.

Considering his prolific form, it’s no surprise that a number of Premier League clubs have been sniffing around. As per reports, both Arsenal and West Ham have been keeping tabs on the 23-year-old.

Given his contract in Germany runs until the summer of 2028, Leverkusen are in a strong position to dictate his market value.

Matej Kovar

The Man Utd academy product joined Leverkusen’s ranks in the summer. He’s predominately been used as their cup goalkeeper and backup option for Lukas Hradecky in the Bundesliga.

In the nine appearances he’s made so far, Kovar has managed to keep four clean sheets which is decent going. Being just 23 years old, he has plenty of time to prove himself yet.

Josip Stanisic

Stanisic finds himself on loan from Bayern Munich and he could play a key role in winning the title ahead of his parent club. During Leverkusen’s 3-0 hammering of Bayern, the young defender managed to get himself on the scoresheet which was rather awkward.

Having been in and out of the starting XI under Alonso, it remains to be seen if Leverkusen will sign the defender on a permanent basis.

Nathan Tella

A few Premier League sides were thought to be sniffing around Tella following his excellent loan spell with Burnley last season.

The 24-year-old briefly featured for Southampton at the start of the 2023-24 campaign before Leverkusen swooped in with an irresistible £20m offer.

While Tella hasn’t been a regular starter under Alonso as of yet, he has made an impact as a super sub. In the Bundesliga, he’s managed to chip in with five goal contributions from a mere 308 minutes of football. That’s some going.

Borja Iglesias

Iglesias was signed in the January window in order to cover for the injured Boniface. The 31-year-old is on loan until the end of the season although the club does have the option to make the deal permanent.

Having only featured in two league matches so far, it’s too early to judge whether or not this was a good deal for Alonso’s side.

