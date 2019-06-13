Aston Villa agree club-record deal to sign former Arsenal-linked forward
Aston Villa have reportedly completed a club-record deal to sign Club Brugge’s Wesley Moraes, who has been previously linked with a move to The Emirates.
According to reports from Niels Poissonnier, the striker has joined the club in a deal worth around £23million.
Commonly known as ‘Wesley’, the player has reportedly signed a five-year deal with the newly-promoted club, and will surely fill a void in Dean Smith’s squad.
Most recently, Newcastle United had registered their interest but uncertainty over Rafa Benitez’s future, plus the club’s potential takeover, scuppered their chances of a deal.
Scoring 13 goals, alongside providing seven assists for Brugge this campaign, Wesley certainly has the physical ability to adapt to the English game. However, in what will be a record breaking deal for Villa, they will definitely high-amount of pressure placed on Wesley’s shoulders.
Additionally, Villa’s deal to sign Wesley will be the highest transfer fee ever received by a team in the Belgian top flight.