Aston Villa agree club-record deal to sign former Arsenal-linked forward

Aston Villa have reportedly completed a club-record deal to sign Club Brugge’s Wesley Moraes, who has been previously linked with a move to The Emirates.

According to reports from Niels Poissonnier, the striker has joined the club in a deal worth around £23million.

Commonly known as ‘Wesley’, the player has reportedly signed a five-year deal with the newly-promoted club, and will surely fill a void in Dean Smith’s squad.

It was widely reported that Villa would be looking to sign a striker this summer after losing Tammy Abraham, who returned to Chelsea following a successful loan spell in the Championship.

The latter has been tipped to push for a first-team spot at Stamford Bridge next season, which was always going to limit the chances of a permanent move back to Villa.

The Brazilian forward has had his eyes set on a move to the Premier League for several months, with Arsenal and West Ham both battling to obtain his signature in January, although a deal was never agreed.

Most recently, Newcastle United had registered their interest but uncertainty over Rafa Benitez’s future, plus the club’s potential takeover, scuppered their chances of a deal.

Scoring 13 goals, alongside providing seven assists for Brugge this campaign, Wesley certainly has the physical ability to adapt to the English game. However, in what will be a record breaking deal for Villa, they will definitely high-amount of pressure placed on Wesley’s shoulders.

Additionally, Villa’s deal to sign Wesley will be the highest transfer fee ever received by a team in the Belgian top flight.