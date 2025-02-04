Aston Villa were forced to compromise to seal the signing of a versatile defender who Tottenham made consistent efforts to sign in the final stages of the winter window.

Tottenham bolstered their centre-back depth on Sunday upon landing Kevin Danso from Lens. The Austrian joined on a six-month loan that contains a €25m/£20.9m obligation to buy.

However, Ange Postecoglou and co pushed for a second addition at the heart of defence, with Chelsea’s Axel Disasi among many pursued in the dying embers of the January transfer window.

The issue for Spurs was Disasi, 26, had long since agreed personal terms with Aston Villa. Disasi continued to give priority to Villa even after Unai Emery’s side baulked at Chelsea’s hefty £5m demand for a loan fee.

Tottenham swept in, quickly agreeing to pay the £5m fee to seal a loan agreement with Chelsea. However, despite repeated attempts, Spurs were unable to change Disasi’s mind and Villa finally splashed the cash.

The club eventually agreed to match Chelsea’s £5m loan fee demand and are also covering Disasi’s entire salary during the loan. There is no option or obligation to buy in the deal.

The move was officially confirmed by Aston Villa in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A short statement read: “Aston Villa is delighted to announce the loan signing of Axel Disasi from Chelsea.

“The Frenchman joins Villa on a deal until the end of the season. Disasi has amassed over 300 senior club appearances as well as being capped five times at international level.

“The central defender has experience in the Champions League and has also represented his country at the FIFA World Cup. Welcome, Axel!”

Among the reasons Villa were so steadfast in their pursuit of Disasi is the Frenchman’s versatility.

Villa were seeking a flexible option who can cover the positions of centre-back and right-back. Don’t be surprised to see Disasi deployed at right-back on occasion during his loan.

Did Tottenham sign an alternative centre-back?

Spurs explored the signing of Maxime Esteve (Burnley) and are understood to have submitted a late £20m bid. Burnley value their centre-half at £30m and the deal did not progress.

Tottenham had also looked into the signing of Fikayo Tomori in the days prior, though the England international rejected Spurs and wound up staying with AC Milan.

The club also tabled a giant £70m bid for Marc Guehi. But again, Spurs were denied, with Danso the only centre-back to arrive.

And with Radu Dragusin now out for the season after suffering an ACL injury, Tottenham are effectively no better off in such a crucial position.

There was far more positive news at the other end of the pitch, however, with Tottenham succeeding in bringing the in-demand Mathys Tel to north London.

The full details in Tottenham’s coup – including their successful last-ditch attempt to include a key clause – can be found here.

EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham beat deadline to sign rugby legend’s son with teenage striker tipped for the top