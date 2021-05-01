Aston Villa plotting perfect bargain transfer with Man Utd likely to accept

Aston Villa are hoping to lure a Man Utd star to Villa Park, with a potential bargain £7m offer deemed likely to succeed, according to a report.

Aston Villa have taken a giant leap forward this season under the guiding hand of Dean Smith. The club narrowly avoided relegation last season, making their mid-table safety this campaign all the more impressive.

The hallmark of their surge has undoubtedly been their sturdy backline. Ezri Konsa and Tyrone Mings have formed a formidable defensive pairing. Indeed, the duo have both thrust their names into contention for a spot in England’s Euro 2021 squad.

Matty Cash has slotted in well after his arrival from the Championship, while Emiliano Martinez has been a revelation between the sticks.

Nevertheless, a new arrival is expected to compliment the group after a recent report detailed a likely exit.

Details of who Villa would target were in short supply, but the situation has now become clear.

Online outlet Football Insider reveal that Villa will seek to prise Axel Tuanzebe away from Man Utd this summer.

The 23-year-old has been on the periphery of the Red Devils’ squad during much of his time in Manchester, though has made more appearances (15) this season than any previous in a Utd shirt.

Tuanzebe is well known to Villa fans having spent two loan stints with the club between 2017-19.

His profile as a rising star with potential is described as being a fit for Villa’s recruitment strategy. Furthermore, with just one year remaining on his current deal (though Utd retain the option to extend this by a further 12 months), Tuanzebe could be available for a bargain fee.

The figure of £7m is touted as being enough to ‘convince Man Utd to sell.’

Though that may also require the player to push for a move in conjunction.

Carragher leaps to Man Utd defence

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher has heaped praise on Manchester United and feels they are not a million miles away for challenging for the Premier League title.

Carragher is a Liverpool legend, having played his entire career at Anfield. As such, his loyalties lie with the Merseysiders and rivalries with United remain.

But speaking to the Pitch to Post Preview Podcast, the former England defender was quick to point out the Red Devils progress

“How much of a leap would it be for Man Utd to win the title next season? It would be a jump, of course it would be,” he said. “But I actually think Man Utd get too much criticism for what they’re doing right now.

“Man City are phenomenal. We’re talking about a team who were on the verge of doing the quadruple and could still do a treble.

“Man Utd are ten points behind but when you see the distance that some teams in second and third have been behind (the champions in the past), ten points doesn’t sound too bad to me.”

