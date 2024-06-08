Unai Emery plans Aston Villa reunion with ‘fantastic’ Tottenham star

Aston Villa are looking for experienced reinforcements ahead of their first Champions League campaign and are looking to a Premier League rival for a midfield target.

Aston Villa finished fourth in the Premier League and reached the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League in what was an impressive campaign under Unai Emery. Few expected such success in the Spaniard’s first full season, and now they face a challenge to strengthen enough to compete in Europe’s biggest club competition.

There has been plenty of talk in recent weeks of Villa needing to sell in order to satisfy Profit and Sustainability Rules, but they’ll need players with a proven European track record. According to The Sun, somebody very much in their sights is Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

Lo Celso, 28, was used sparingly by Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou last season, playing 22 Premier League games with four goal contributions, but crucially he only started four matches in total.

READ MORE – Exclusive: Game over for Arsenal star as Mikel Arteta green lights brutal sale with Aston Villa lurking

Postecoglou, who arrived at Spurs last summer from Celtic, is on record as saying there will be a huge transition of players in his squad.

When asked about Lo Celso’s lack of minutes, Postecoglou told a press conference: “It is not just him. There has been a few in that boat where they just haven’t had a real good run in terms of there has been injury disruptions and other times when he has been fit, other players have played in his position, but I still think Gio’s been good for us this year.

A number of clubs have expressed an interest in signing Lo Celso, including his former side Real Betis, whom he left to join Spurs for £27m in 2019.

Villa boss Unai Emery is a big fan of the Argentina international, having had him on loan from Spurs while he was at Villarreal. Lo Celso has one year left on his contract.

DON’T MISS – Aston Villa storm into race to sign Man Utd target as shocking new price-tag is revealed