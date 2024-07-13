Aston Villa are reportedly closing in on the signing of midfielder Amadou Onana from Everton in a potentially club record £50million deal.

The 22-year-old Belgium international is said to have agreed terms on a long-term contract, with the two Premier League clubs close to finalising an agreement which will see him move to the Midlands.

Depending on the structure of the deal, Onana could become the most expensive signing in Villa’s history, eclipsing Moussa Diaby who joined last summer from German side Bayer Leverkusen for an initial £43m.

Onana, who ironically made his Everton debut in a 2-1 defeat at Villa Park after joining for £30m from Lille two years ago, has gone on to make 77 appearances in all competitions for the Toffees and become a key player for the Goodison Park outfit in the process.

Onana to add some Villa steel

Unai Emery wants Onana on board to add some steel to a Villa midfield that has already seen key man Douglas Luis leave in a £42m deal to Juventus this summer.

Boubacar Kamara, meanwhile, is not expected back from a serious knee injury until several months into the season, increasing the need to bring in more suitable cover in the position.

Onana, who has previously been heavily linked with Manchester United, looks set to become Villa’s third midfield signing of the summer after Enzo Barrenechea and Ross Barkley and seventh overall. Winger Lewis Dobbin also joined from Everton for a £9m fee last month.

Highly-rated winger Jaden Philogene will also complete his return from Hull for £13.5m early next week, with the Onana deal potentially taking Villa’s spending for the summer window so far close to the £140m mark.

That’s impressive going as the club gear themselves up for Champions League football and having a strong enough squad to balance domestic action too.

