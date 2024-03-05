Aston Villa, Celtic line up summer offers for Arsenal star Arteta’s put up for sale; asking price revealed

Mikel Arteta is set to put Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney up for sale

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney isn’t in Mikel Arteta’s plans and he is ready to sell him this summer.

The Scotland international fell down the pecking order at the Emirates last term and was loaned out to Real Sociedad in August, where he has put in some good performances.

Tierney has struggled with injuries this term but has made 16 appearances for the Spanish side so far, helping them to keep six clean sheets in the process.

TEAMtalk sources state that Sociedad are extremely pleased with the 26-year-old’s contributions so far and they would love to sign him on loan again next season.

They may not get that chance, however, as Arsenal are set to put Tierney up for sale and Aston Villa, European clubs and former side Celtic are interested in him.

Tierney is undoubtedly a top player on his day but injuries have stunted his progression somewhat in recent years.

Nevertheless, TEAMtalk understands that several top clubs are ready to come forward with bids for him in the coming months.

Arsenal name their price for Kieran Tierney

TEAMtalk sources say that Aston Villa, along with several Italian sides and Celtic are keeping close tabs on Tierney’s situation.

The left-back is under contract with Arsenal until 2026 and they will consider offers in the region of €30million (approx. £25.6m) this summer.

This will allow Arsenal to recoup what they spent on Tierney when they signed him for £25m from Celtic back in 2019.

Tierney has gone through spells of being a key player for the Gunners. He’s made 124 appearances in total for the North London side, scoring five goals and making 14 assists in the process.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is preferred by Arteta, however, and when Jurrien Timber regains full fitness, he will provide compeition in the left-back position along with Jakub Kiwior.

It will be interesting to see if any of Tierney’s suitors are willing to match Arsenal’s price tag in the coming months.

Villa have been in the market for a new left-back for some time and have a number of players, including Tierney, on their shortlist.

Celtic have always been interested in re-signing Tierney, who remains a well-thought of figure among the Hoops fanbase.

If the Scotsman can maintain full fitness, he certainly has what it takes to play at the very highest level again one day.

