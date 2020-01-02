Aston Villa chasing former Liverpool attacker after Wesley injury

Aston Villa are reportedly keeping a close eye on former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge, as Dean Smith looks to boost his attacking options.

The 30-year-old secured a move to Trabzonspor over the summer and has impressed so far with seven goals and four assists in 13 appearances in Turkey.

More importantly, the former England forward appears to have overcome the injury issues that blighted his time at Anfield and is getting regular playing time as a result.

And according to the Daily Mail, that form has seen both Villa and Marseille show an interest in Sturridge.

Villa currently sit in 17th place in the Premier League table after 21 games, just a point above the drop zone, and are expected to be active in the market this month in a bid to avoid the drop.

Current leading marksmen Wesley has struggled to make a big impact in England and suffered a nasty-looking injury after scoring in the win over Burnley on New Year’s Day.

As for Sturridge, the former Manchester City and Chelsea star’s Premier League experience makes him a very attractive prospect for a side struggling at the wrong end of the table.

Meanwhile, Villa are interested in taking Danny Drinkwater on loan from Chelsea when his Burnley deal expires, according to reports.

The former Leicester midfielder struggled to make an impact during two years at Stamford Bridge, and it was hoped that a six-month loan deal with Burnley would help get his career back on track.

The move has not gone to plan, though, with his league debut being delayed due to an injury picked up outside a nightclub in September.

He finally made his Burnley bow in league action against Manchester City at the start of December, but has not featured since, and with his loan expiring on 6th January, it appears he will be moving elsewhere rather than extending his stay at Turf Moor. Read more…