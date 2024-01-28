Aston Villa close in on deal for Championship sensation as David Ornstein confirms new £15m offer

Aston Villa are determined to sign Middlesbrough forward Morgan Rogers this month and have reportedly submitted a third offer worth £15m.

Unai Emery has worked wonders since arriving at Villa Park in October 2022, with his team currently sitting in fourth place in the Premier League table.

Aston Villa have already brought in Serbian right-back Kosta Nedeljkovic this month but could make more additions if the right opportunity arises.

As mentioned, one player they have been pushing to bring in is Rogers, who has been in fine form for Middlesbrough this season.

The 21-year-old, who can play as a winger on either flank or as a centre-forward, has scored two Championship goals this term.

Morgan has also netted five times in the Carabao Cup, making him the competition’s top scorer as things stand.

The youngster is only expected to improve as he gains experience, so could prove to be an excellent long-term investment for Aston Villa.

READ MORE: FA Cup fifth round draw: Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea discover potential opponents

Aston Villa submit new improved offer for Rogers

According to respected transfer journalist David Ornstein, Aston Villa have submitted a new offer for Morgan as they attempt to lure him away from the Riverside Stadium.

“Aston Villa submit an improved third offer to Middlesbrough for Morgan Rogers,” Ornstein wrote on X.

“Their latest proposal is worth in the region of £15m including add-ons.

“No agreement with ‘Boro so far but negotiations are ongoing. Villa are hopeful of closing the deal early next week.”

Aston Villa’s main forward options of Ollie Watkins, Moussa Diaby and Leon Bailey have performed well this season but Emery is clearly keen to bring in more competition.

Middlesbrough are understandably reluctant to part ways with Morgan as they continue to fight for a play-off spot.

However, they may find it difficult to turn down Aston Villa’s latest offer of £15m for the attacker.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see how this story progresses in the next couple of days.

DON’T MISS: Sources: Chelsea reject Armando Broja offer from major Premier League rival as clubs £10m apart in valuation