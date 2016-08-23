Aston Villa complete £2.5m swoop for Leicester’s De Laet

Aston Villa have signed defender Ritchie De Laet from Leicester on a three-year deal, the Sky Bet Championship club have announced.

The 27-year-old Belgian joins Villa for a reported fee of £2.5million, having last season helped Leicester win the Premier League title while also being part of the Middlesbrough squad that won promotion to the top flight.

Transfer news: We’re pleased to announce the signing of Ritchie De Laet on a three-year deal. #AVFC #WelcomeRitchie pic.twitter.com/tudqbiOHgz — Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) August 23, 2016

De Laet spent the first half of the campaign at the King Power Stadium, making 12 league appearances for the title-winning Foxes, before joining Championship side Boro on loan in February.

In total De Laet made 129 appearances for Leicester in four years after joining from Manchester United, while also winning promotion to the Premier League with the Foxes in 2014.

Villa manager Roberto Di Matteo said: “I’m very pleased to have brought Ritchie to the club.

“He is another player who not only has Championship experience but has also played a part in helping a team win promotion back to the Premier League.”