Aston Villa still facing Unai Emery sting in the tail as Man Utd, Real Madrid continue to circle – sources

Unai Emery has emerged on the radar of both Manchester United and Real Madrid, with TEAMtalk able to confirm his performance at Aston Villa has not gone unnoticed across Europe.

The 54-year-old has transformed Aston Villa since arriving in late 2022, firmly establishing the club among the elite in the Premier League. Villa have finished in the top seven in every full season under Emery and are now closing in on another top-five finish, which would secure Champions League football once again — potentially via their ongoing UEFA Europa League campaign, where they have reached the semi-finals.

While silverware remains the one missing piece, Emery’s impact has elevated him into the bracket of the Premier League’s most respected head coaches, with his previous experience at Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain further strengthening his credentials.

As previously revealed by our sources, Villa are aware of the growing interest but remain confident of retaining their manager.

Emery is under contract until 2029 and the club’s upward trajectory – including the prospect of regular Champions League football – makes an exit far from straightforward, and Villa insist he is staying put.

However, sources confirm that intermediaries are actively promoting Emery’s availability to top clubs.

Manchester United are among those to have been contacted as they continue to assess their options for a permanent head coach.

As sources have revealed, interim boss Michael Carrick remains the frontrunner following an impressive spell since January – indeed no manager has achieved more Premier League points since his appointment. But United have consistently maintained they are considering a range of candidates.

Indeed, we understand that alongside names such as Julian Nagelsmann and Andoni Iraola, Emery has also been put forward and is firmly on their radar.

United are not alone. Real Madrid are also closely monitoring Emery’s situation following their mid-season split with Xabi Alonso. Alvaro Arbeloa is currently in charge, but it remains unclear whether he will lead the club into next season.

Madrid’s long-term preference is understood to be Jurgen Klopp, but Emery’s work at Villa has caught their attention. Other names admired at the Bernabeu include Mauricio Pochettino and Didier Deschamps.

For now, Villa remain relaxed about the situation, but Emery’s continued success is ensuring his name will remain firmly in the frame for some of the biggest jobs in world football.

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