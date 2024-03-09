Aston Villa confident they can agree deal for £100m-rated midfielder, with Arsenal, Man City barged aside

Aston Villa are hopeful that they can convince Douglas Luiz to sign a new deal at Villa Park this summer with possible overtures from both Arsenal and Manchester City to be rejected – subject to one big condition.

The Brazil midfielder is enjoying an outstanding season for Unai Emery’s side, who have their Champions League destiny in their own hands but face a critical game on Sunday in the race for the top four when Aston Villa welcome nearest challengers Tottenham to Villa Park. That game on Sunday will likely have a significant bearing on which of the pair secures a top-four finish this season, with Manchester United also waiting in the wings for a slip-up from either.

But Luiz has had the bit between his teeth this season, illustrating exactly why he’s now regarded as one of the Premier League’s most outstanding midfielders and may even have an outside chance of securing a nomination for the PFA Player of the year.

So far this season, the 25-year-old star has nine goals and five assists from 26 Premier League appearances, with his form seeing Villa place a minimum £100m valuation on his head.

Given the price tags paid out for the likes of Declan Rice (£105m), Moises Caicedo (£100m, rising to £115m) and Enzo Fernandez (£106.7m), Villa’s valuation for Luiz does not seem over the top.

Nonetheless, there would be a clutch of clubs looking to prise him away if Villa gave any indication they would be willing to discuss his sale. And amid worrying reports Villa may need to cash in on a star name this summer to ease their financial pressures, Luiz has seen himself tipped up as a possible target for two of the Premier League’s highest-ranked sides.

Arsenal, Man City target Douglas Luiz to ‘sign new contract’

Indeed, he has been on Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal radar for the best part of two years now and they saw a £25m offer for his services rejected in summer 2022. Looking back, that fee almost seems laughable now, given the rising costs in elite-level midfielders, but from a Villa point of view, at least they saw sense in rejecting that approach.

But with doubts surrounding the futures of Jorginho, Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny at Emirates Stadium, Arsenal are being strongly tipped to rekindle their interest in Luiz this summer.

The midfielder is also reportedly on Manchester City’s wanted list amid claims Pep Guardiola would love to bring the former City academy man back to the Etihad this summer and intergrate him into their star-studded line-up.

Neither side would have trouble forking out what could prove a British record fee for the player.

However, Villa are being backed to tie him to a new deal, with possible success in the UEFA Conference League and qualification for the Champions League likely to be enough to convince him to stay.

“You’re always nervous that your best players could be sold,” former Villa man Alan Hutton told Football Insider.

“You think that of John McGinn or Ollie Watkins – you always have those fears.

“When your players are doing well, there’s always going to be clubs watching them.

“That being said, if Villa finish strong, do well in the Conference League and get Champions League football, then he’ll get rewarded.”

Star is happy at Villa Park

Discussing Luiz’s future, Hutton is convinced the player is happy at Villa Park and would not hesitate to commit to a new deal, despite interest in his services from other Premier League sides.

“He looks really happy and he’s a key part of that squad – he’s been massive,” the former Scotland international added.

“He loves the fans and the fans love him.

“Would he want to move from Villa when you feel something special is building? I wouldn’t.”

Luiz’s current contract is not due to expire until summer 2026.

