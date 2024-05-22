Aston Villa ‘crazy’ about signing Serie A star before Man Utd, with UCL qualification crucial

Aston Villa could stun Manchester United by winning the race for Raoul Bellanova, who has been shining in Italy this season, according to reports.

Bellanova has had an eventful career despite being only 24 years old, as he has played for numerous clubs including Inter Milan, Bordeaux and Atalanta after coming through the AC Milan academy. The right wing-back, who can also play as a standard right-back, joined Torino from Cagliari in a permanent deal worth €7million last summer.

Bellanova has since managed to make his mark on Torino, establishing himself as one of their most vital players. He has registered one goal and seven assists in 36 league games, helping the club compete for a top-eight finish.

But the 24-year-old might not be playing in Turin for long. His excellent performances have resulted in interest from major – and wealthy – clubs.

Man Utd were the first Premier League side to be linked with Bellanova, though West Ham United and Aston Villa soon joined them in the pursuit.

In April, it was claimed that Villa boss Unai Emery has concrete plans to snare Bellanova this summer.

According to the latest reports coming from Italy, Villa are frontrunners in the chase for Bellanova and look set to frustrate Man Utd by taking him to the West Midlands.

Emery and Villa are ‘crazy’ about landing Bellanova, viewing him as a top replacement for Matty Cash who can chip in with plenty of assists for his potential team-mates.

Aston Villa transfers: Man Utd target in Emery sights

Villa ‘insist’ on signing the one-cap Italy international and believe their Champions League qualification will help them massively in negotiations with the player’s agent. Man Utd, of course, have failed to reach next season’s Champions League.

Playing in the UCL next term should be enough to ‘seduce’ Bellanova on a switch to Villa Park.

Torino will want to make a significant profit when selling the wide man, though he should be well within Villa’s price bracket. The reports state that Emery’s side will need to pay €25m (£21m) to reach an agreement with Torino.

Given the state of the current market and the vast sums players are moving for, that potential £21m fee seems like a pretty good deal.

As Villa prepare for their first UCL campaign since 1982-83, when it was known as the European Cup, Emery must ensure he has two very good players in each position.

The Spaniard has been forced to use centre-half Ezri Konsa at right-back at times this season, which shows right-back is an area which needs strengthening.

Bellanova has very good pedigree and should go straight into Villa’s starting eleven, allowing Konsa to help out at centre-back and leaving Cash with a fight on his hands to play.

