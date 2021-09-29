Mourinho sets sights on Aston Villa raid for star’s ‘long-awaited’ transfer

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz could be the subject of a big transfer to Roma, who have apparently been monitoring his progress of late.

Roma manager Jose Mourinho is said to be a big fan of Luiz and wants to continue the trend of bringing Premier League stars to the Italian capital.

Aston Villa have made a promising start to the season. They sit eighth in the table and are coming off the back of a surprise victory against Manchester United.

Luiz has been key to Villa’s success of late and has been one of the most consistent players since joining from Manchester City in 2019.

Despite Villa losing 3-0 to Chelsea recently, Luiz was one of the standout players. He boasted a pass accuracy rating of 93.9 percent according to WhoScored.

An average match rating of 8.1 over the past two games highlights the midfielders quality, especially with one of those performances coming against Manchester United.

Therefore, it is clear to see why Mourinho might be interested in bringing Luiz to the Stadio Olimpico. Roma need to shore up their midfield, with Calciomercato reporting Steven Nzonzi has left for Qatari side Al-Rayyan.

If that club sounds familiar, it’s because they recently made another transfer splash, acquiring James Rodriguez from Everton. And with Nzonzi now departed, it’s claimed a ‘long-awaited’ move for Luiz could commence.

Nothing came of Roma’s reported interest in Granit Xhaka over the summer. Nonetheless, Luiz may be a better fit for the Italian side anyway.

At 23 years old, Luiz has his best years ahead of him. If he continues to perform in a Villa shirt, he could well attract more interest from big clubs.

While the Brazilian has also been capped a handful of times for his national team, he is well on the way to establishing himself as a bona fide star.

Luiz a member of prosperous Villa midfield

Douglas Luiz is one of a number of quality options in Villa’s midfield this season. The signing of Emi Buendia bolstered that group, which includes quality players such as John McGinn and youngster Carney Chukwuemeka.

Indeed, youth prospect Jacob Ramsey has impressed so far this season.

Ramsey has featured in five out of six games so far this season, and is leaving a lasting impression on the league.

Micah Richards was impressed by his performance against Manchester United especially, saying the youngster looked ‘unfazed’ despite the occasion.

