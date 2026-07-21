Aston Villa remain determined to keep hold of goalkeeper Emi Martínez this summer, despite strong interest from other clubs, and with TEAMtalk explaining how an apparent U-turn from Unai Emery could present Leeds United with a golden chance to sign unsettled Manchester City star James Trafford.

The Argentina international enjoyed a stellar World Cup once again, reminding the watching world of his outstanding abilities, despite his country’s largely negative approach and press they have received following Sunday’s final against Spain.

But having made a record 11 saves in the New Jersey-staged showpiece, Martinez‘s form – coupled with the impending departure of Morgan Rogers to Chelsea in a £117m deal – has convinced Aston Villa to make a determined push to retain the 33-year-old’s services.

The goalkeeper is expected to return to Villa’s training complex after a well-earned holiday following his country’s World Cup exploits – and significantly, the club has now decided they no longer want to listen to offers for their influential star, who has been strongly linked with Juventus among others.

Indeed, we’re informed from Villa sources that Martínez will begin a delayed pre-season once he rejoins the squad, with the club keen to continue with him as their established number one.

This has significant implications for Manchester City’s James Trafford – long linked with a move to Villa and widely touted by sources as Emery’s preferred pick to replace Martínez in goal should the Argentine be sold.

However, with Villa now making it clear to Martínez that they would like him to stay, the update will be music to the ears of Leeds United…

READ MORE: Aston Villa ‘scouting’ World Cup keeper as three-man shortlist to replace Martinez is revealed

Leeds have one less obstacle to sign James Trafford

Indeed, the 23-year-old England keeper had been listed as a potential long-term replacement for Martínez at Villa Park, should the Argentine depart.

However, with Villa prioritising Martínez’s stay, the urgency to secure a new goalkeeper is now diminishing at Villa Park this summer.

But with Trafford very much keen to leave Man City just a year after his return to the club, Leeds United are now ready to step up their pursuit.

Indeed, sources can confirm that the Whites have officially registered their interest with City and are pushing hard to bring the England international to Elland Road.

It’s been confirmed they are very much in the mix for his signing and would have no qualms at paying big money to make the 23-year-old their long-term number one.

As revealed last week, they would have no qualms at shattering their record to bring in a star touted as their ‘dream signing’.

Villa’s stance on Martínez should certainly aid the chances of Daniel Farke’s side.

While European football at Villa would have been a major attraction for Trafford, the prospect of becoming Leeds’ undisputed number one offers immediate playing time and a guaranteed starting role in the Premier League.

City insiders continue to expect Trafford to be sold this summer as part of their squad planning. The young goalkeeper has limited first-team opportunities at the Etihad and is seeking regular football elsewhere.

Leeds’ proactive approach positions them well in the race, particularly if European playing sides in the Premier League are not pushing to land him.

For Trafford, a move to Leeds would provide stability and the chance to establish himself as a top-flight starter, which is what he desires. He also wants back in contention for the England number one spot and has to be playing every week to have a chance of taking the number one spot from Jordan Pickford.

With Villa content to stick with Martínez, the window for a transfer to the Midlands may have narrowed. Negotiations are expected to intensify in the coming weeks as City look to finalise their goalkeeper situation ahead of the new season under Enzo Maresca.

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