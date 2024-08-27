Aston Villa are reportedly looking to make one more summer signing following an injury to a key player; as Raheem Sterling’s Chelsea exit options become clearer.

Villa have been fairly active in the transfer market so far, both in terms of incomings and outgoings. Moussa Diaby and Douglas Luiz joined At-Ittihad and Juventus respectively for more than £90m combined, while extra fees were pocketed from the sales of academy products Cameron Archer and Tim Iroegbunam.

In contrast to taking in more than £120m from player sales, the Villans splashed £50m on Amadou Onana, and £37.5m on Ian Maatsen, with Unai Emery’s men spending around £150m so far this window.

But despite being one of the biggest spenders in the Premier League so far this summer, manager Emery hinted they need more additions for the season ahead.

After their 2-0 loss to Arsenal at the weekend, the Spaniard said: “We are trying to be demanding how we can improve the squad, how we can improve some circumstances. Maybe we will need time to be stronger and this week we are going to analyse if there’s something we can add.”

Their hand may be forced, somewhat, as first-choice right-back Matty Cash – who was linked with a move to AC Milan this summer – suffered a hamstring injury in the Gunners defeat.

Reports suggest the Poland international, who was forced off in the 16th minute of the contest at Villa Park, will be out for a month.

The 27-year-old has been a mainstay in the Villa line-up for several years now, and although 18-year-old Kosta Nedeljkovic came on for him, the West Midlands outfit are now looking to the transfer market once more.

Villa eye £30m-rated defender

One man who has been on their radar is Feyenoord’s Lutsharel Geertruida.

The 24-year-old was a key member of the first-team during Arne Slot’s tenure at the Dutch giants but he is reportedly ‘open to leaving’ the Eredivisie side.

The Netherlands international, who can play at right-back or centre-back, is into the last year of his contract but Feyenoord are keen on offering him a new deal to extend his stay.

If Villa are to sign him, the Dutch team reportedly want £30m for his services. That may put off the Villans but as they have the Champions League to contend with, on top of the league and cups, strengthening that part of the field may be a shrewd move.

Geertruida, who has scored 23 goals in 200 appearances for Feyenoord, is also a target for RB Leipzig and has previously been tipped to follow Slot to Liverpool, so Villa may not have it all their own way with this one.

Sterling transfer off the table

Villa were, for a time, linked with a move for Chelsea winger Sterling, with the 29-year-old surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are trying to get the former Manchester City star’s considerable £325,000-a-week salary off their wage bill – and on the face of it, Villa seemed like a good option.

Emery’s team could, arguably, do with a replacement for wideman Diaby and Sterling’s experience, both in winning trophies and playing in Europe, could have been valuable.

TEAMtalk also revealed that Sterling has emerged as a surprise option for Manchester United, as they consider trying to get Jadon Sancho off their books.

However, fresh reports suggest Villa have not made contact with Chelsea over signing Sterling and that a transfer is unlikely.