Aston Villa eyeing cheeky £15m bid for Liverpool midfielder Klopp loves

Aston Villa are reportedly interested making a surprise move for Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones on a permanent transfer.

Jones has emerged as a major part of Jurgen Klopp’s central midfield rotation over the past 18 months. However, he has missed the start of the new Premier League campaign after suffering a concussion during the Reds’ final friendly match of pre-season.

With Gini Wijnaldum having departed on a free transfer to PSG, Jones is expected to play a major role for Liverpool this term – especially with a replacement for the Dutchman not brought in.

However, The Sun claims that Villa are set to test Liverpool and Klopp’s resolve by making a move to sign the 20-year-old.

The report notes that Jones, who has a contract until 2025, could be subject of a £15m offer before Tuesday’s deadline.

While Liverpool’s valuation is not mentioned in the report, it’s almost certain they would value Jones at a higher price.

Indeed, Villa may well have to think again if submit an initial offer. Jones’ age and the current inflated market for English players is likely to mean a fee well in excess of £20m.

Dean Smith is still looking to bolster his squad before the deadline. Money is still available to the Villa boss after the £100m sale of Jack Grealish to Manchester City.

Villa have so far brought in Emi Buendia, Danny Ings and Leon Bailey, but still areas they want to strengthen.

One of those areas is central midfield, with John McGinn and Jacob Ramsey both currently isolating due to Covid-19. Their absence was noticeable as Smith’s men were held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford on Saturday.

But whether Liverpool ace Jones arrives remains to be seen, especially with Klopp being such a big fan.

Wesley on the move

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have confirmed that striker Wesley has departed to join Club Brugge on a season-long loan deal, the club Villa signed him from two years ago.

The aim of the move is to get the player some very valuable playing time. That is something he has seriously lacked in the past 18 months. He suffered a very concerning knee injury on New Years Day 2020 and has barely seen action since then.

The striker was Villa’s record singing from Brugge upon their return to the Premier League.

And he was settling in well at Villa Park prior to the injury. He’d scored five goals in the English top-flight.

His contract with the club still has another three years to run, with it set to end in 2024.

Villa will therefore be hoping this season is much more positive for the Brazilian and he returns back to his best for next summer.

That would place them in a solid position. They will either have a sale on the cards or a rejuvenated frontman with a point to prove.

