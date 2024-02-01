Aston Villa finalise signing of former Man City attacker as shirt number is revealed; Monchi aims to wrap up Arsenal transfer next

Aston Villa have completed the signing of Middlesbrough forward Morgan Rogers for an undisclosed fee, believed to be in the region of £15m, with the player taking the No 27 shirt at Villa Park.

Unai Emery had made the 21-year-old, born in nearby Halesowen, a top target for the January window after his impressive form in the Championship for Michael Carrick’s side. Rogers has only been at Boro since the summer, signing for an undisclosed fee from Manchester City, where he failed to make a single appearance.

Having enjoyed during loan spells with Blackpool and Bournemouth in the Championship, he moved to Teesside for a fee of around £3m during the summer.

However, Middlesbrough have made an instant profit on the player who has scored seven times in 32 appearances since the move.

He travelled down to Birmingham for talks and his medical on Wednesday, with the move now being confirmed on the club’s official website.

Now Emery will hope he can continue his development with Aston Villa, with the player set to go into the squad for this weekend’s fixture against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Rogers has reportedly signed a deal to summer 2029, with City due a 25% cut of his fee.

Monchi turns focus towards Arsenal man Lino Sousa next

Having agreed the signing of Serbian right-back Kosta Nedeljković from Red Star Belgrade on January 22, it is shaping up to be a busy end to the window at Villa.

Next up for Villa will be the signing of Portuguese youngster, Lino Sousa, who is a left-back.

The 18-year-old joined the Gunners from West Brom back in 2022, though will now call Villa Park his new home.

Sousa had featured regularly at Under-21 level for Arsenal in the Premier League 2 this season. He’s also been capped by England at Under-19 level.

Having undergone a medical at the club on Wednesday, his signing is also set to be confirmed, and he will be one to keep an eye on in the years to come.

