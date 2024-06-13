Aston Villa forward ‘super keen’ on Chelsea move, with Boehly desperate for quick solution

Jhon Duran is 'super keen' on Chelsea amid talks over moving to the London club

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran is ‘super keen’ on a move to Chelsea, and the Blues are in talks over a move which they want ‘as soon as possible’.

Both Chelsea and Villa are set to be busy this summer. For the Blues, every transfer window under Todd Boehly’s watch is a busy one, with more than £1billion spent in his first three windows at the club.

Given a sixth-placed Premier League finish suggests things are moving in the right direction, he won’t want to stop improving things.

For Villa, they look set to lose Douglas Luiz, who seems as if he’s closing in on a move to Juventus.

And Colombian striker Duran could follow him out the door.

At the beginning of June, it was suggested Chelsea – who were keen on him in January – had still got the striker on their shortlist.

The player’s agent added fuel to the fire by hinting Duran had been on that list of attackers for a while.

Now, transfer insider Romano has offered an update which suggests the clubs could soon do a deal.

Duran ‘super keen’ on Chelsea

Indeed, speaking to Caught Offside, the insider suggested that Villa and Chelsea are in talks over Duran.

What’s more, the striker, who scored eight goals last season, is ‘super keen’ on a move to Stamford Bridge.

He remains on the list of other clubs in Europe, but it seems his sights are on the Blues.

Chelsea want deal over the line quickly

And Chelsea are said to be continuing to work on the deal, with time of the essence.

Indeed, it’s said they ‘want to bring in a new signing up front as soon as possible’.

It’s said a new addition coming in at the end of August would not be ideal.

As such, it remains to be seen when the move will get over the line, but if Chelsea get their way, it will be soon.

If that is the case, it seems Duran will be happy, and will be able to get to work on trying to displace the likes of Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku in the striker position immediately.

