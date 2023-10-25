Aston Villa, Fulham both chasing electric forward who can move ‘as early as January’

Aston Villa and Fulham are both mulling a January move for a pacy winger, and Marco Silva’s interest stems from souring on two ineffective players, per reports.

Aston Villa and Fulham are experiencing contrasting seasons this term, with the former flying and the latter floundering.

Indeed, Unai Emery’s side currently sit fifth in the Premier League table and their mark of 23 goals has been bested by only Newcastle (24).

Fulham, meanwhile, have found the net on just eight occasions in the league this term. The lack of offensive output is costing them dearly and if it is not quickly addressed, hopes of a positive season will soon fade.

According to the Evening Standard, Fulham boss Marco Silva – who signed a new three-year contract on Tuesday – is unimpressed with his striker options.

Raul Jimenez is yet to break his duck for the club, with the report claims Silva is ‘lukewarm’ at best on back-up striker Carlos Vinicius. Neither have been able to step up and replace the goals previously provided by Aleksandar Mitrovic.

As such, Silva is seeking attacking reinforcements in January and a move for Stuttgart phenom, Serhou Guirassy, is being contemplated.

Guirassy has scored a remarkable 14 goals in eight Bundesliga matches this season. His contract contains a release clause worth an extremely modest €17.5m.

But while the release clause can be activated in January, Sky Germany claimed Guirassy “has no intention of leaving” until the summer at the earliest.

Fulham, Villa monitoring Sporting winger

Per the Standard, other options Fulham would consider signing include Gift Orban (Genk), Carlos Alcaraz (Southampton) and Geny Catamo (Sporting Lisbon).

Alcaraz and Catamo aren’t centre-forwards, thus suggesting Silva is open to signing any forward who can make a difference, rather than limit his search to strikers.

But per the BirminghamLive, Catamo is also on Aston Villa’s radar.

The 22-year-old left-footer primarily plays on the right wing. Catamo represents Mozambique in international football and is known for his rapid turn of pace.

Catamo is not a regular starter for Sporting, though has featured in all 11 of their fixtures across all competitions this season.

BirminghamLive state Villa are ‘tracking’ Catamo who ‘could leave [Sporting] as early as January’.

Emery is understood to be keen to reinforce his squad in January ahead of a potential battle to finish inside the Champions League qualification places. A knockout campaign in the Europa Conference League could also lay in wait.

It would appear unlikely Catamo would be a regular starter at Villa Park, though his speed off the bench could prove impactful late in games.

