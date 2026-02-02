Aston Villa plotting late swoop for on-fire playmaker after one deadline-day offer already snubbed

Aston Villa are reportedly considering making a late swoop to sign Fulham star Harry Wilson on deadline day, with TEAMtalk sources rating the chances of Unai Emery’s men striking a deal.

The high-flying Villa Park outfit have already had some turnover in their squad in the winter window, with Donyell Malen and Evann Guessand both departing, while Tammy Abraham and Douglas Luiz have re-signed for the club.

However, there could still be some late business for Aston Villa, given they are still on the fringes of the fight for the Premier League title, with Emery looking at adding more creativity to his attacking ranks.

Any new arrival will have to be signed off by Monday’s 7pm deadline, and a report from Wales Online claims that Villa are in the mix to sign Fulham playmaker Harry Wilson.

The Wales international is attracting plenty of interest, given that his contract is due to expire in the summer and he could be available for a bargain fee.

The BBC reports that Everton have seen an offer rejected for the 28-year-old, with that approach coming last week, despite Cottagers boss Marco Silva saying there was ‘zero’ chance of the player leaving in the January window

Wilson has been nothing short of sensational for Fulham this season, notching nine goals and four assists in all competitions so far, with reports suggesting that he is actually leaning towards making a free transfer move in the summer.

That’s not stopping Villa weighing up a late move to tempt the player, though, with the report stating that Emery wants to bolster his right flank and that Villa Park transfer chiefs are considering tabling a formal bid in the final hours of the window.

TEAMtalk can reveal, however, that any offer will almost certainly be a waste of time, with our insider Fraser Fraser confirming, via agents, that the chances of Wilson moving today are indeed at ‘zero’ and that Fulham are ‘absolutely not willing to do any business’ for the in-form attacker.

