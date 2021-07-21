Aston Villa haunting Arsenal again after wresting control of forward transfer

Lightning could strike twice in the same summer after Aston Villa have overtaken Arsenal in the pursuit of a lethal Bundesliga winger, per a report.

Villa and Arsenal were at loggerheads earlier in the window over their shared interest in signing Emiliano Buendia. The Gunners were thought to be nearing a deal before Dean Smith’s side pulled off the coup. Now, per online outlet Football Insider, a similar scenario could be about to unfold once again.

They report that Villa are now ‘in the driving seat’ to land Arsenal target, Leon Bailey.

The 23-year-old Jamaica international has excelled since moving to Bayer Leverkusen in 2017.

He bagged nine goals and nine assists from 30 outings in the most recent campaign and is capable of operating on either flank.

Bailey has just two years remaining on his current deal, and per the article had become a target for the English pair.

Mikel Arteta is described as being ‘keen’ to add Bailey to his forward ranks. Though he may be denied the opportunity despite Arsenal having already ‘made contact’ over a move.

Instead, Villa are declared to be in talks over a permanent move that could knock Arsenal out of contention.

The fee it would take to prise Bailey out of Germany is not stated in the article. Though a report last September indicated he is valued around the £40m mark.

London club early favourites for Liverpool captain Henderson

Meanwhile, Arsenal have reportedly emerged as favourites to sign Jordan Henderson, as the Liverpool captain faces surprise uncertainty over his long-term future at Anfield.

Henderson has just two years remaining on his current contract. And reports over the weekend were suggesting an impasse in negotiations over a new deal.

The Athletic claims that extension talks are ongoing but adds that Liverpool’s owners, FSG, currently have more important priorities.

Henderson’s situation is similar to that of former Reds star Gini Wijnaldum. That ended with the Holland star running his contract down and joining PSG on a free transfer this summer.

To that end, there are now major fears that Henderson could do likewise – with some big clubs seemingly monitoring events at Anfield. One of those clubs are Arsenal, with bookmakers making them the early favourites to sign the midfielder.

