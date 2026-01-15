Aston Villa hijack of classy Brazilian with crazy exit clause ON as Newcastle left fretting

Aston Villa are reportedly ready to rival Newcastle United in the race to sign a highly-rated Brazilian midfielder from Palmeiras in the remaining weeks of the January transfer window.

Having missed out on Conor Gallagher, who had looked for a switch to Villa Park before joining Tottenham instead, Villa scouts remain on the lookout for potential winter window targets.

Midfield is an area Aston Villa are keen to add another body, with Unai Emery looking to build on a strength, and reports from Spain suggest a deal for a 21-year-old Brazilian talent could be on the cards.

Allan Elias is the player in question, with Spanish outlet AS stating that the midfielder is the subject of firm interest from Villa, having emerged as a top target for the West Midlands outfit.

The report adds that Villa have submitted an enquiry over a possible move for the South American, although they are not alone in their chase for the player.

Newcastle were first on board when it comes to interest in Allan, while Italian outfit Napoli are also keen on a player who has an “anti-European clause” worth €100million (£86.7m / £115m) in his contract with Palmeiras.

Allan has made over 50 appearances for Palmeiras to date, scoring four goals and adding six assists in that time and is known for his versatility, given the number of different midfield roles he can take up.

Villa’s interest comes as no great surprise, given that they have one eye on the future, with John McGinn now in his 30s and Youri Tielemans edging towards that landmark.

As for Newcastle’s chase for the player, our sources have previously stated how they have serious doubts over the future of Allan’s fellow Brazilian Joelinton, who remains a target for the Saudi Pro League.

And, while Villa and Newcastle have made enquiries over the midfielder, Napoli are the only ones to have seen a concrete offer rejected for Allan.

The Naples outfit are said to have failed with a bid worth €35m (£30m / $40m) for the player, which is some way off that “anti-European clause” clause.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Aston Villa news: Loftus-Cheek targeted; Real Madrid star eyed

AC Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek could be set to follow in the footsteps of former Chelsea teammate Conor Gallagher by returning to the Premier League, with Villa one of SEVEN clubs alerted to his availability.

Elsewhere, an ‘incredible’ Real Madrid star is being targeted by Aston Villa as they eye alternatives to Conor Gallagher.

Finally, Lucas Paqueta’s camp have turned down interest from Villa, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur in recent weeks, TEAMtalk can reveal, as the only club he will leave West Ham for is revealed.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.