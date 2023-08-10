Aston Villa hijack of Newcastle signing confirmed by top source, with Monchi interest ‘concrete’

Aston Villa hold a ‘concrete’ interest in signing Galatasaray forward Nicolo Zaniolo before Premier League rivals Newcastle United, according to a transfer expert.

Zaniolo was heavily linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth in the January transfer window, amid his push to leave Roma. Tottenham’s pursuit was headed by Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici, who both have extensive connections with Serie A teams.

However, the attacking midfielder’s prospective move to England fell through and he went on to join Galatasaray in Turkey instead.

According to The Athletic, Bournemouth had agreed to pay Roma €30million (£26.5m at the time) for Zaniolo. Ultimately though, Zaniolo signed for Galatasaray in a €20m deal and went on to pen a contract running until June 2027.

Zaniolo could gain a transfer to the Premier League this summer, however. On Monday, it emerged that Newcastle were battling the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus for the 24-year-old.

And on Tuesday, Newcastle were named as frontrunners in the transfer chase, while Juve pulled out amid concerns over the potential transfer fee.

Writing on Twitter, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided a big update on Zaniolo’s situation. He states that Villa seriously threatening Newcastle’s move for the star, as Unai Emery’s side are ‘working on a deal’ for him.

Zaniolo is ‘one of the top names’ on Villa’s wish list and their president of football operations, Monchi, holds a ‘concrete’ interest in snapping the Italy international up.

Aston Villa in discussions for Newcastle target

At this point, Villa are simply discussing the terms of a potential deal with Galatasaray. Should they be given encouragement that Zaniolo’s current club are willing to sell, then they will begin contract talks with the player himself.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has identified Zaniolo as a good signing for the Magpies to help them prepare for a gruelling Premier League and Champions League campaign.

Zaniolo would be able to provide competition and backup for several positions at St James’ Park, including central midfield, second striker and right wing. However, Howe might now have to watch on as Zaniolo heads to Villa Park instead.

While it is not a blockbuster transfer, it would still be an impressive one for Villa to complete. Zaniolo has good experience at the top level, having played in the Champions League and Europa League during his time with Roma, while also representing the Italy national team on 13 occasions.

Plus, Emery is an excellent man-manager and he would therefore be able to help Zaniolo take his game to the next level.

Should Villa complete Zaniolo’s signing, then he would mainly compete with the likes of Emi Buendia, Jacob Ramsey and Moussa Diaby for a starting spot in the West Midlands.

It would also be the second time Monchi has captured Zaniolo, having originally done so during his time at Roma. Although, that initial move was shrouded in controversy amid claims Monchi did not actually know enough about Zaniolo when landing him in a part-exchange deal.

Meanwhile, Villa have begun chasing a Chelsea-linked star, and the move could open the door for Tottenham to sign a target of their own.