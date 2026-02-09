Aston Villa are reportedly looking to hijack Newcastle United’s efforts to sign a left-sided Inter Milan defensive star this summer, despite the Serie A giants regarding the player as ‘unsellable’.

Reports from Italy claim that both clubs are in the mix to sign Inter star Carlos Augusto in the summer transfer window, as the Premier League duo look to bolster the left side of their backlines.

Inter initially signed the Brazilian on loan from AC Monza in August 2023 before making his move a permanent one a year later.

While his preferred position is left-back, Augusto can also operate as a left wing-back and as an emergency centre-back, showcasing his versatility as a result.

And now Italian outlet L’Interista has delivered an update on genuine Aston Villa and Newcastle interest in 27-year-old Augusto.

It states that Newcastle’s interest is not new, with Eddie Howe’s side having previously looked at making a move for Augusto, only for Villa to now jump in and beat out their rivals.

The report adds that the ‘Premier League is calling him [Augusto]’, although neither club has made contact over a concrete move at this stage.

The South American currently has a contract that runs through until 2028, leaving the Nerazzurri in a strong position in terms of his value. Indeed, it’s stated that they would want in the region of €30m (£26m / $35.6m) to sanction any sale.

Inter standing firm over star Chivu ‘worships’

However, any hopes of a summer swoop are slim given that Inter coach Cristian Chivu is said to ‘worship’ Augusto and that Inter actually view him as ‘unsellable’.

L’Interista are also not ruling out Augusto signing a contract extension, with interest from the English sides helping that process move quicker.

In terms of Emery’s current left-back options, the Villa boss can call on Lucas Digne and Ian Maatsen, while Newcastle have Lewis Hall and Alex Murphy but are looking for a more experienced option in that role.

However, it appears that trying to convince Inter and Chivu into parting company with Augusto this summer will be incredibly tough, even if the asking price is met.

Money talks, though, and Premier League offers could be too good to turn down for a player who is not a regular starter at the San Siro.

