Aston Villa have been granted some hope of securing the signing of Emile Smith Rowe this summer after one observer told them the “door remains open” over a deal.

Villa have already begun the task of transforming their midfield this summer. They may already have agreed a club-record deal for Emiliano Buendia, but boss Dean Smith is already eyeing more. In fact, his side are supposedly looking to make a ‘massive’ move for Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse.

To complete a star trio, Smith also wants to sign star Arsenal youngster Smith Rowe. However, after having an initial £25million bid turned down, they have faced similar Gunners rejection with another bid.

Amid all the claims about Villa, there’s also a school of thought that states Smith Rowe will soon sign a new deal at Arsenal.

Despite his tender age, the 20-year-old proved influential in turning Arsenal’s dire season around.

After being given the nod against Chelsea over Christmas, Smith Rowe did not look back and made himself a regular under Mikel Arteta.

Nonetheless, his future remains under the spotlight. To that end, one pundit even suggested they could spend as much as £50m to sign him.

Former Villa boss Alex McLeish also believes there’s a chance Smith Rowe could join the Villans.

Speaking to Football Insider, he insists the saga is not over by any stretch.

“It sounds like the door is still open, doesn’t it?” he stated.

“When you see Villa have gone back in with an increased offer it’s almost like it’s not enough. If somebody says it’s not enough, then that means we should offer more.

“If Arsenal come out with a cutting: ‘He’s not for sale,’ then perhaps Villa won’t bother upping the ante.

“It seems like the fact that they’ve gone back in a couple of times now with an improved offer, they’ve said it’s not enough.”

Smith Rowe rated highly at Arsenal

McLeish, however, believes that Smith Rowe staying at Arsenal is the most feasible outcome.

He has watched him flourish over the past six months and claims there would be uproar at Arsenal if he left.

“I would be very surprised [if he was sold] because that kid burst onto the scene with amazing quality. He must have given Arsenal fans and teammates a massive boost.

“You would think that his teammates wouldn’t want to see him going and, more importantly, the punters.”

Smith Rowe currently has two years left on his contract at Emirates Stadium.

