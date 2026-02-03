A fresh report has revealed how Aston Villa ‘explored’ a shock January transfer window swoop for a standout Everton star who, at the time, would have been out of contract this summer.

Villa signed four players over the course of the winter window, with Brazilian winger Alysson coming in from Gremio in a deal worth around £10million, while a similar fee was paid for 17-year-old FC Metz talent Brian Madjo.

The window ended with Aston Villa returns for Tammy Abraham, who was signed from Besiktas for £18.5m, and midfielder Douglas Luiz, who arrived on loan from Juventus after his stint at Nottingham Forest was cut short.

However, it appears that another move could have transpired, had Unai Emery got his way, with The Athletic reporting that the Spaniard wanted Toffees midfielder James Garner, who had just six months remaining on his contract with the Merseyside outfit at the time of the interest.

Our sources previously reported how Everton were working hard on securing a new deal for the 24-year-old, and he duly put pen to paper on January 23, to end all talk of a reported bargain exit.

Emery was a big fan of Garner’s qualities and his ability to play in midfield and at full-back, with the report stating that sources close to the player were ‘made aware of Villa’s interest’.

Garner, who joined Everton from Manchester United in 2022 for around £15m inclusive of add-ons, was also being linked with a return to Old Trafford, with Tottenham also big admirers.

But it ended up being a case of what might have been for Villa as they look to bounce back from their shock home defeat at the hands of Brentford when they head to Bournemouth on Saturday.

