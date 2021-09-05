Aston Villa will turn their attentions to a January swoop for a Juventus midfielder who was recently embroiled in swap rumours with Tottenham, according to a report.

Villa set about revamping several areas of their squad when it became apparent Jack Grealish would join Man City for a British transfer record £100m. With the Grealish deal imminent, Dean Smith’s side acquired Danny Ings and Leon Bailey in quick succession the day before Man City pounced.

Emiliano Buendia also arrived earlier in the window, though a report last week hinted a late window move was on the cards.

The Sun claimed Villa were hot on the idea of testing Liverpool’s resolve over Curtis Jones. The 20-year-old shone at Anfield last season, though Harvey Elliot’s emergence in August has put another obstacle in Jones’ path.

The newspaper reported a £15m bid was on the agenda, though the window closed without Villa following up on their interest.

Nevertheless, their desire to land a midfielder apparently remains strong. And per the latest from the Sun, Villa will make a move in January.

Their article states Villa will ‘look at a deal’ for Juventus’ Weston McKennie in January. The American, 23, was available for transfer this summer, though no suitors were willing to commit to a deal that would result in a permanent departure.

Tottenham were one of a number of English clubs credited with interest. Their angle emerged through a potential swap deal with disgruntled midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, though both players ultimately remained in place.

That has left the door ajar for Villa to strike in January, and per the report, a deal appears viable.

Villa are described as being ‘keen’ to land McKennie. Juventus, meanwhile, have told the American to find a new home ‘as soon as possible’.

Martinez admits he “didn’t want” earlier transfer

Meanwhile, Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has revealed he did not want to join Arsenal from Independiente back in 2010.

“Arsenal came to look for me and Pepe Santoro [his coach in Independiente’s youth team] told me that the train only passes once in a lifetime. My family and my agents thought the same,” Martinez told El Pais (via Sport Witness).

“So, the decision was more for them [family] than anything else. I didn’t want to go. I did not regret it, but I wanted to play in Independiente. For a while I thought: ‘If I stayed, in two years I will make my debut [with the first team]’.

“We [his family] lacked a little financially. I did it more for that than for sports [sporting reasons]. I knew I could get to Independiente’s first team. The club trusted the youth team goalkeepers.”

