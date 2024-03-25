Aston Villa join Everton in daring chase for latest Barcelona gem who’s ‘taken centre stage’ under Xavi

Barcelona starlet Fermin Lopez (right) is wanted by two Prem clubs

Everton are no longer the only Premier League club taking a look at Barcelona starlet Fermin Lopez, as Aston Villa have reportedly set their sights on him, too.

Lopez spent time in the Real Betis academy but left for Barcelona in July 2016. He gradually rose through the ranks at Barca before gaining promotion to their senior squad in July last year.

With fellow young central midfielders Pedri and Gavi out injured, Lopez has managed 31 appearances under Xavi this season, registering six goals in that time.

The 20-year-old’s latest goal came against Atletico Madrid on March 17, as he scored a 65th-minute header to round off a 3-0 away win for Barca.

Both Lopez’s importance to Barca and his transfer value are soaring. However, there might be an opportunity for the youngster to swap clubs in the summer.

Rival teams know that Lopez will likely fall down the pecking order when Pedri and Gavi return to full fitness and have resultantly drawn up pre-emptive offers.

DON’T MISS: Aston Villa negotiating with La Liga-winning centre-back as Emery aims to beat Prem rivals to transfer

On Thursday, Lopez was named as one of four players whom Barca might include in a deal to sign Amadou Onana from Everton.

As per the latest from Spanish outlet Sport, the race for Lopez is getting busy as Aston Villa have just gotten involved.

Aston Villa, Everton both like Fermin Lopez

With the player ‘taking centre stage’ this campaign, both Villa and Everton plan to enter negotiations with Barca over a summer deal.

Lopez is protected by his Barca contract which runs until June 2027 and includes a huge release clause worth €400million (£343m).

Nevertheless, Villa and Everton feel they can convince Barca into selling him due to the Catalan club’s recent financial issues.

The only trouble is that Lopez is not planning on leaving the Nou Camp anytime soon. He is loving life at Barca and is keen to remain a regular starter, even when Pedri and Gavi return to the fold.

It seems Lopez’s two English suitors may fail to sign him during the next transfer window. However, Villa and Everton will continue to monitor the situation and could return in the future if Lopez falls down the pecking order at Barca.

READ MORE: Incredible Everton swoop for vital Arsenal man revealed by chief who offered to ‘move heaven and earth’