Aston Villa enter talks for title-winning Man Utd target, as own player linked with stunning move

Aston Villa have initiated talks with the agent of Inter Milan star and Manchester United target Denzel Dumfries, and he is likely to replace Matty Cash if the latter joins a European giant, as per reports.

Dumfries has just enjoyed a successful club campaign, having registered four goals and six assists in 36 games from right wing-back and helped Inter win the 20th Scudetto in their history. Despite the success enjoyed by Dumfries and Inter, the two could part ways in the summer transfer window, which opens on Friday.

Dumfries’ contract with the Serie A giants is due to expire in June 2025 and there is no renewal in sight.

Inter cannot afford to allow the wide man to enter the final six months of his contract, as this would see him leave in a cut-price deal in January or walk away from the club for nothing this time next year.

Dumfries’ contract situation has alerted several clubs to a possible move. Man Utd are long-term admirers of the Dutch ace, having earmarked him as a possible replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back.

But last month it emerged that Aston Villa are ready to challenge Man Utd for Dumfries’ signing.

According to fresh reports in Italy, Aston Villa have stepped up their move for Dumfries by starting discussions with his representative. Villans president of football operations, Monchi, is ready to ‘go all in’ and beat Man Utd in the chase for the 28-year-old.

Dumfries has previously been valued at between £40-50m, but the fact his contract is running down puts Villa in a great position. There is now a chance they could land him for as little as €20million (£17m).

Aston Villa latest: Denzel Dumfries in for Matty Cash

Dumfries arriving at Villa Park would see Matty Cash pick up even less game time next season, having had to share right-back responsibilities with Ezri Konsa in recent months.

Cash would be disappointed if Villa brought in a new right-back, but the West Midlands side may kill two birds with one stone this summer.

That is because the same reports state that Cash is a surprise target for Inter’s local rivals AC Milan.

In recent days, Milan technical director Geoffrey Moncada supposedly travelled to England to meet with Monchi about a possible deal for the England-born Poland international.

Villa are ready to demand £17m for Cash, and they could swiftly reinvest all of that money to bring Dumfries to the Premier League.

Unai Emery will be delighted if Villa can replace Cash with Dumfries, as the latter is more effective in the final third. Dumfries also has more experience playing at the very highest level, and this would help the Villans prepare for their Champions League campaign.

Villa must be wary of breaking Financial Fair Play rules, but selling Cash and using the money to buy Dumfries would be a very clever way of improving the squad.

