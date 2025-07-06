Juventus are open to selling Dusan Vlahovic for as little as €15million – half of the initial asking price of €30million – to avoid losing him for free next year and to remove his high salary from their wage bill, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The club’s priority is to free up budget space and avoid a situation where Vlahovic leaves as a free agent in 2026. A sale now would also help Juventus focus their efforts on keeping Randal Kolo Muani, who remains a key target for the club after scoring 10 goals on loan there last season.

In recent weeks, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa have shown interest in the Serbian striker, as previously reported. However, no significant progress has followed those initial contacts.

Vlahovic is still waiting for a move to a top Premier League club, taking his time before making a decision. However, none of the clubs currently exploring the possibility of signing him – especially in Italy – are ready to meet his high salary demands.

Juventus are aware that time is not on their side and are pushing to find a solution soon. A discounted transfer could be the key to unlocking new moves from other teams interested.

The €15million Juve are now open to selling Vlahovic for equates to just £12.9million.

AC Milan in the mix

Though Vlahovic would like to make a move to the Premier League, he could still have the chance to remain in Italy.

Transfer insider Graeme Bailey has suggested AC Milan are now one of the frontrunners, given there’s no progress on a move to England as yet.

“There is interest in England in Vlahovic, but I can confirm no offers are on the table in the Premier League for him, as yet,” he said.

“There was a suspicion amongst the clubs that he was waiting for other interest, and now something has come up at Milan with [Massimiliano] Allegri’s move to the club. I am told that, as it stands, they are firm favourites for Vlahovic, but that could change.

“If that does happen, then we could see Premier League interest materialise, but at this point it has not.”

But that progress might well now be made after the significant price drop.

Elsewhere, it is reported that Manchester United have a route to signing Vlahovic.

Juventus have been making attempts to land winger Jadon Sancho, and as part of those attempts, they have reportedly offered up two players to the Red Devils.

One of those is Vlahovic, and the other is Douglas Luiz.

United would reportedly be able to take one of those players in a straight swap, with Sancho heading the other way.

