Aston Villa line up shock bid for £25m Arsenal star Arteta isn’t convinced by, as Newcastle watch on

Aston Villa are reportedly ‘very interested’ in signing Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney, who is currently on loan with LaLiga side Real Sociedad.

The 26-year-old has put in some solid performances for the Gunners in the past but fell out of Mikel Arteta’s starting XI due to injuries.

Tierney signed for Arsenal from Celtic back in 2019. He has made 124 appearances overall for the North London side, scoring five goals and making 14 assists in the process.

The Scotland international made just six starts in the Premier League last season and as a result, Arteta opted to send him out on loan to Real Sociedad.

This came after Newcastle registered an interest in Tierney, but they were unable to agree a deal with Arsenal.

Tierney has made five appearances for the Spanish club, laying on one assist, but has been ruled out of their last four matches with a hamstring injury.

Despite this, Sociedad are thought to be keen on making the defender’s move permanent. It seems, however, that they could face competition from Aston Villa at the end of the season.

READ MORE: Arteta incensed, as Chelsea star ‘insists’ Pochettino signs Arsenal target in potential Mudryk repeat

Aston Villa consider offer for Arsenal outcast Tierney

According to Football Transfers, Aston Villa are ‘very interested’ in signing Tierney.

The Midlands club have enjoyed a fantastic start to the season. They have won nine of their 13 Premier League matches so far and sit in fourth place in the table – just two points behind first-placed Arsenal.

Unai Emery is already considering potential improvements to his squad, however, and one of the areas he appears to be focusing on is left-back.

It’s thought that the former Arsenal boss isn’t fully convinced by Lucas Digne and is keen to bring someone in to provide competition for him.

It isn’t yet clear how much the Gunners would be willing to sell Tierney for at the end of the season. They signed him for £25m and they will be looking to recoup as much of the money they spent on him as possible.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Aston Villa do make a concrete bid for the Scotsman next summer.

Tierney is under contract at the Emirates until 2026, though, so Arsenal are under no immediate pressure to sell.

Arteta could therefore give him one last chance with the North Londerers if he can recover from his latest injury setback and put in some good performances in LaLiga this season.

DON’T MISS: Man City and Arsenal join Liverpool, Chelsea in transfer tussle for record-breaking Serie A star