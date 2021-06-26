Aston Villa dig heels in over man Klopp has designs on this summer

Aston Villa have no intention of striking a deal with Liverpool for John McGinn, claims a report.

Liverpool are searching for a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum after the Dutch midfielder left for Paris Saint-Germain.

Michael Edwards is understood to have a number of targets on his radar and one of those is Scotland international McGinn. Last weekend the Sunday Post reported McGinn is wanted at Anfield.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp, have been hugely impressed with McGinn’s exploits for Dean Smith’s side. McGinn was a driving force in the Villa midfield last season, alongside Jack Grealish.

McGinn played 37 times in the league, scoring three goals and making six assists and he caught the eye of Klopp.

The 26-year-old’s ability to carry the ball forward under pressure has attracted the Reds.

However, Villa do not have any intention to sell McGinn this summer. He is under contract until 2025 after penning a new extension in December.

And, as per the Express & Star, Villa are ready to stand firm over their £50million despite picking him up for £2miillion from Hibernian in 2018.

Former Villa boss Steve Bruce labelled McGinn “one of my best ever signings because he has the determination to do well”.

He has certainly kicked on under Dean Smith and with a long contract Villa are not planning on selling him this summer.

Baumgartner in shop window

Meanwhile, there will be some very interested spectators from Anfield when Italy take on Austria in the Euro 2020 round of 16 at Wembley.

Saturday evening’s second knockout clash of the tournament will feature Austria attacking midfielder Christoph Baumgartner.

The 21-year-old fired Austria into the last 16 with a tap in to defeat Ukraine 1-0 on Monday. It meant the minnows qualified second through Group C behind Holland.

And Kicker, via Sport Witness, report that Baumgartner will be in the “shop window” as he aims to help topple the Azzurri.

The Hoffenheim man has sounded a warning to Italy: “We have now made history. But the story is not over yet. The Italians will have to fight with us.”

The game will have a “personal touch” for Baumgartner after recent links to the Premier League.

Liverpool are sure to have scouts watching the player, whom the Liverpool Echo have claimed is a target to replace Georginio Wijnaldum.

It was talk the player himself admitted was music to his ears.

“In this tournament there is not much time to think about rumours like that,” he said (via Tribal Football).

“In my career I have already learned that they always link you to other clubs.

“I don’t want to deny that I like hearing some of that, but at the moment that’s not a topic at all for me and I focus on the tournament.

“It’s part of the job to deal with those kind of rumours; I already have experience with that. It’s better to have those rumours than rumours in other areas.”

