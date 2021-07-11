Agent jets in to unlock deal as Aston Villa move for Copa America winner

The agent of River Plate attacking midfielder Julian Alvarez is travelling to England as Aston Villa prepare to make a bid, according to reports.

A member of the Argentina squad that won the Copa America this weekend, Alvarez has shown promise in the early years of his career. The 21-year-old has amassed 69 appearances for River Plate at club level, scoring 16 goals and adding 17 assists. Capable of playing as a striker or a winger, he seems an interesting prospect.

Alvarez’s contract expires in December 2022, so River Plate may sell him before then. His destination could be the Premier League, as Villa seem to be pressing ahead with their interest.

According to TNT Sports, Villa are ready to make an offer of more than €10m. His representative is arriving in the UK to unlock a potential transfer.

Villa are looking for more depth in attack and Alvarez could help them in various ways. A long-term investment, he could be a shrewd signing if he can adapt to a new league.

But he has already been brushing shoulders with the best, featuring once for the successful Argentina at the Copa America.

Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez was also part of that squad and could now unite with the forward at club level too.

In fact, River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo is seemingly expecting Alvarez to make the move to Europe, the report claims. Therefore, Villa will wait with anticipation to see if their bid is successful.

Mainly a right winger, Alvarez would help replenish Dean Smith’s attack. He is looking for more options in the final third, such as Arsenal attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe. That pursuit looks like it might not be successful, though.

Alvarez does play in a different position, further forward than Smith Rowe. Therefore, a move for another attacking midfielder cannot necessarily be ruled out.

In the meantime, though, their focus seems to be on forward Alvarez, who seems ready for the next step.

Villa defensive target told to move

At the other end of the pitch, Smith is also looking for another defender to provide competition for Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa.

In that regard, Villa have been linked with a player they already know well after a previous loan spell at the club.

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe could return to Villa Park after struggling for opportunities at Old Trafford.

And if he has any doubts over whether to accept such a move, one pundit has now advised him why the transfer would make perfect sense…

