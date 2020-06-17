Woodward to be left red-faced as Man Utd table £60m Grealish offer

Aston Villa plan to force Manchester United into paying top value – at least £80million – for skipper Jack Grealish, according to a report.

Midfielder Grealish, along with Jadon Sancho, is among United‘s top targets when the transfer window re-opens.

The 24-year-old has been the driving force in Villa’s efforts to avoid relegation back to the Championship this season.

Red Devils executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said previously that the transfer market must accept a new reality due to football’s recent shutdown.

Therefore, the Daily Mail claims Woodward is expecting to be able to tempt Villa into a lower fee for Grealish.

What’s more, Todofichajes claims United will table a £60million offer for the midfielder in the coming days.

The latter source says Grealish has pushed ahead of Sancho in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s transfer wish list.

However, the Mail adds that Villa plan to stand firm given United’s track record of paying huge fees for players.

United eventually paid £80million for Harry Maguire last summer after Leicester refused to budge.

Villa hope a similar scenario unfolds this summer which will force the Red Devils’ hand and prove Woodward wrong.

Dean Smith’s side stand a better chance of keeping Grealish if they remain in the Premier League next season.

They kick the campaign’s resumption off on Wednesday evening by hosting Sheffield United.

Villa could move out of the relegation zone with a win over Chris Wilder’s Blades.

GREALISH THE STAR MAN FOR VILLA

Grealish has played in a variety of positions this term, providing seven goals and six assists in the Premier League.

He is also the most fouled player this term, having been tackled illegally 122 times – 34 more than anyone else.

However, his side resume the season with work to do after losing each of their last four top-flight games.

Indeed, Villa played in the last game before the break, when Leicester came out convincing 4-0 winners.