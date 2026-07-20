Aston Villa and Newcastle in contact for £25m signing of Brazil int’l – Exclusive

Gabriel Sara of Galatasaray is being tracked by Aston Villa and Newcastle United

Galatasaray are prepared to sell midfielder Gabriel Sara this summer for a fee of around £25 million, and sources have revealed Aston Villa and Newcastle have held contacts with his agents.

The Turkish club are keen to generate funds to support their own spending plans in the transfer window and have listed the Brazil international as a player they are willing to let go for the right price.

Sara has expressed a willingness to return to the Premier League, where he previously played, and would be open to a move back to England if the opportunity arises.

Several clubs in the English top flight are understood to hold an interest in the 25-year-old and contact has happened with his agents.

Aston Villa or Newcastle could sign Gabriel Sara

Aston Villa have been confirmed to TEAMtalk as one of the sides who have been interested. Newcastle and Napoli also both hold strong interest.

However, Villa have just signed Joao Gomes from Wolves who is looked after by the same agent as Sara, meaning their need for another central midfielder is less pressing, although they would like to add another.

The potential sale forms part of Galatasaray’s wider strategy to balance their business this summer.

By offloading Sara, the club could secure the financial resources needed to strengthen other areas of their squad while ensuring they receive a meaningful fee for one of their best performers.

For Sara, a return to the Premier League represents an appealing next step in his career.

Having already experienced life in English football with Norwich City, he is familiar with the demands and style of the league and has made no secret of his desire to play there again.

Any move would depend on a suitable offer arriving from the Premier League. Should a club match or exceed the £25 million valuation, progress could be made relatively quickly.

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Galatasaray sources say they have yet to receive any formal offers but are aware of interest.

Sara’s combination of experience and ability continues to attract attention from clubs looking to bolster their midfield options.

England is not the only option for him but sources state he would be keen to show his ability in the best league in the world.

Should a club also have European football that would also be seen as a big factor in his decision making, which is something that could help Villa and hinder Newcastle.

The coming weeks will be important in determining whether a deal can be struck. Galatasaray remain flexible on the fee provided it meets their financial requirements, while Sara’s openness to a return to England keeps the door open for Premier League clubs. Approaches are expected in the coming weeks.

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