Aston Villa, Newcastle ready to hijack record-breaking Chelsea transfer after ‘serious talks’ – Exclusive

Chelsea have held ‘serious talks’ over the signing of a Bundesliga defender whose exit will smash a club record, though we can reveal Aston Villa and Newcastle are ‘extremely interested’ in hijacking the move.

Werder Bremen’s teenage sensation Karim Coulibaly is emerging as one of the hottest properties in European football this summer transfer window.

The centre-back, who has made a remarkable breakthrough in the Bundesliga, has caught the eye of several top clubs with his composure on the ball, left-footed precision, and mature defensive reading despite his tender age.

Coulibaly is also making a name for himself in the international arena having already been capped at Under-21 level for Germany despite being just 18 years of age.

Sources close to the situation have told TEAMtalk that Newcastle United and Aston Villa are both extremely interested in securing the talented youngster’s signature. To do so, they’ll have to shove Chelsea aside.

The Magpies, keen to bolster their backline with long-term potential, view Coulibaly as an ideal fit for their ambitious project under Eddie Howe.

Similarly, Aston Villa see the defender as a high-quality addition to Unai Emery’s squad, which continues to push for Champions League qualification.

Coulibaly’s rise at Werder has been swift. After joining from Hamburg’s youth setup, he quickly established himself as a regular starter, featuring in over 20 league matches this season amid Bremen’s fight to avoid relegation.

His performances have drawn widespread praise, with scouts highlighting his ability to play out from the back and his physical presence at 6ft 3in.

Werder Bremen are in a strong negotiating position, with the player contracted until 2029 and no release clause.

The club are demanding between £30 million and £50 million – a figure that would smash their transfer record. Bremen’s current most expensive transfer regardless of whether it was an arrival or sale remains the €27m departure of Diego to Juventus way back in 2009.

While no formal bids have been submitted yet, initial discussions with the player’s representatives have taken place.

Beyond the aforementioned duo, concrete interest has also come from Chelsea, who have held serious talks. Napoli, Marseille and PSG are also lurking with intent, with Coulibaly in high demand across much of mainland Europe too.

For now, Coulibaly remains focused on helping Bremen secure their top-flight status, with the club sitting just four points above the relegation play-off place.

But with his stock rising rapidly, a big-money move appears increasingly likely. Werder’s sporting director has acknowledged the interest, yet insists the priority is on-pitch matters.

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